How to regulate social media usage for maximum productivity

Let's clarify that social media indeed has tons of benefits that make it relevant in almost every aspect of life. But hidden behind these benefits is the potential to get addicted.

That's why you may open your Instagram just to check a DM, and the next thing you're watching a funny skit, and reading the comment war under a celebrity post.

Boom! Three hours gone, and you've barely achieved anything for the day.

This happens to even the most accomplished among us. Social media is a wonderful tool that helps us connect, but it can also be a time-killing machine.

And that's why we must learn regulation for maximum productivity. In today's article, we'll focus on providing tips that you can use to regulate your social media usage to ensure maximum productivity.

1. Set Clear Boundaries

Setting boundaries is more profound than many people realize. You must be prepared to adhere to the boundaries you set. Be specific about every boundary you set. For example, don't just say “I'll reduce screen time.” Instead, set the exact number of hours you'd want to spend on social media every day. It should be something like:

“I'll scroll through social media from 7 PM until 8 PM.”

Stick to your decision because if you break it, you're cheating yourself.

2. Remove Notifications

Those little red bubbles are evil. You see one "like" notification, and suddenly you’ve entered a rabbit hole.

If you're serious about controlling your time, you'd better turn off notifications for non-essential apps. You don’t need to know immediately when someone likes your picture of jollof rice. It can wait.

3. Schedule “Social Media Breaks” Like You Schedule Lunch

We schedule meetings, lunch, and even afternoon naps. Why do you think you can't schedule social media breaks? In fact, taking occasional breaks from your screen is important, as it can significantly benefit brain health.

When you allocate a specific time for scrolling, you stay in control instead of letting your thumb take over your life. Try to set the break during your free time. This helps you feel like you have total control over your break.

4. Use the “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” Technique

Put your phone on silent mode, keep it in another room, or turn it face down while working.

The less visible your device is, the less tempted you are to pick it up every two seconds. If you need motivation, remember that the urgent deadline or proposal you are working on won’t submit itself.

5. Reward Yourself for Sticking to Limits

Humans love rewards - even small ones. Treat yourself to something special for sticking to your screen-time goals.

For example: "If I stay off social media till 6 pm, I’ll eat my favorite suya guilt-free tonight."