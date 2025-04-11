How to easily remove period blood stains from sheets

Waking up to stained sheets can be uncomfortable, but there are simple ways to tackle the mess and make your sheets as good as new.

Period blood stains can be hard to clean when you don’t know how. But with the right methods, they can be removed efficiently without permanently damaging your sheets.

The most important thing is to act quickly. The longer the blood sits on the fabric, the harder it becomes to remove. But don’t stress. With the following techniques, you’ll be able to tackle any blood stain with ease.

Why are blood stains so tough to remove?

Before we go into the methods, let's understand why blood stains can be stubborn. Blood is composed of proteins, and when it dries, these proteins bond with the fabric, making the stain harder to clean.

This is why it's important to treat blood stains while they're still fresh. Once blood has dried, the proteins in it have set into the fabric, making the stain so much harder to remove.

Step-by-step: How to remove period blood stains

1. Rinse with cold water

The first thing you should do when you notice a blood stain is to rinse it with cold water. Hot water can set the stain, so make sure the water is cold or lukewarm.

Hold the stained part of the sheet under cold running water, letting it flow through the fabric from the back of the stain. This helps to push the blood out of the fibers. Avoid scrubbing the fabric too harshly as this can cause the stain to spread further or seep deeper into the material.

2. Use detergent

Once the sheet is rinsed, you can apply a small amount of detergent directly to the stained area. Gently rub it in with your fingers or a soft brush.

Detergent works well because it’s designed to break down grease, and since blood contains fatty components, it can help lift the stain. Let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes, and then rinse it off with cold water.

3. Try hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is often considered one of the most effective household remedies for blood stains, especially for period blood. It works by breaking down the iron in the blood, which is the main cause of the tough stains.

Simply pour a small amount of hydrogen peroxide (3%) directly onto the stain. Let it bubble up for a few minutes and gently blot the area with a clean cloth. Be cautious though—test a small hidden area of the fabric first to make sure hydrogen peroxide doesn’t bleach your sheets, as it can sometimes lighten colored fabrics. Once you’ve blotted the stain, rinse the fabric with cold water.

4. Make a paste with baking soda

If the stain is particularly stubborn, you can make a paste using baking soda and water. The mild abrasive qualities of baking soda can help lift the stain, and the alkaline nature of the paste neutralises any acidic properties left behind by the blood.

Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with a small amount of water to create a thick paste, then apply it to the stained area. Let it sit for 30 minutes to an hour, then rinse with cold water. If the stain persists, you may need to repeat this step a couple of times.

5. Wash the sheets with cold water

After you've pretreated the stain, it’s time to wash the sheets. Always use cold water to wash blood-stained sheets. Hot water will set the stain, so stick with cold water.

You can wash them in the machine as usual, but ensure that the stain is fully gone before putting them in the dryer. Drying the sheets with heat could set any remaining blood stains permanently.

6. Check before drying

Before you put the sheets in the dryer, check to see if the stain is completely gone. Heat from the dryer can make the stain almost impossible to remove. If the stain persists, repeat the treatment and washing process before drying.

Dealing with dried period blood stains

If you missed the chance to treat the stain while it was fresh, don’t panic. Dried period blood can still be removed, but it will require a little extra effort.

For dried stains, you can start by soaking the sheets in cold water for a few hours. Then, follow up with the hydrogen peroxide treatment or an enzyme-based cleaner, as discussed earlier.

For stains that just won't budge, you can also try a mixture of salt and vinegar. Combine one tablespoon of salt with two tablespoons of vinegar and a cup of cold water. Soak the stained fabric in this solution for an hour before washing as usual.

The vinegar helps to break down the blood proteins, while the salt acts as an abrasive to lift the stain.

Other tips to prevent blood stains

While stains happen, there are a few ways you can minimise the chances of them occurring. For instance, using a dark-colored sheet or mattress protector during your period can help you feel more confident if an accident does occur.

You can also keep a small stain-removal kit by your bed, so you can act quickly when needed.