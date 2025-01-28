How to get a divorce in Nigeria (step-by-step process)

Lack of Consummation - The respondent has persistently and willfully refused to consummate the marriage.

Adultery – The respondent has committed adultery, and the petitioner cannot tolerate living with them because of it.

Intolerable Behavior – The respondent has behaved in a way that makes it unreasonable for the petitioner to continue living with them.

Desertion – The respondent has deserted the petitioner for at least one year.

Two-Year Separation – The parties have lived apart for at least two years, and the respondent has no objection to the divorce.

Three-Years Living Apart – The parties have lived apart for three years, even if the respondent does not consent to the divorce.

Failure to Comply with a Decree of Restitution of Conjugal Rights – The respondent has failed to comply with a decree of restitution of conjugal rights for at least one year.