How to apply online for a tinted glass permit in Nigeria

In a move to enhance service delivery and eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has rolled out a digital process for Nigerians to apply for tinted glass permits.

The initiative is part of the Police Specialised Services Automation Project (POSSAP), designed to simplify access to essential police services and reduce human interference. This new process was introduced following a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in response to widespread complaints by vehicle owners who faced harassment over factory-fitted tinted windows.

READ IT HERE: IGP moves to curb vehicle crime as police resume tinted glass permit

The Police Force has since resumed the issuance of tinted permits, now making it easier, safer, and more transparent to apply online.

Under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Decree No. 6 of 1991 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, driving a vehicle with tinted windows without proper authorisation is considered a violation and could result in penalties. While factory-fitted tints are becoming increasingly common, especially in imported vehicles, you’re still required to obtain a permit from the NPF to avoid legal trouble.

While there may also be exceptions or permits for medical reasons, the general rule is that tinted glass is prohibited without proper authorisation.

Step-by-Step Process to Apply Online

If you own a vehicle with tinted windows and wish to get a permit, here’s how to apply through the official NPF platform:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to the Police Specialised Services Automation Project (POSSAP) website using a secure internet connection. Sign Up with Official Credentials: You’ll be required to register using either your National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), or Tax Identification Number (TIN). These help confirm your identity and ensure your details are accurate. Create Your Account: Fill in your personal information carefully and create a secure password. Make sure all details—such as your name, address, and contact information—are entered correctly. Verify Your Email: After signing up, you’ll receive a confirmation code in your email. Enter this code on the portal to verify your account. Log In to Begin Application: Use your registered email and password to log into the POSSAP portal. Select 'Tinted Glass Permit:' From the list of available services, choose "Tinted Glass Permit." This will direct you to the specific section for vehicle-related applications. Enter Vehicle Information: Input your vehicle's details, including the make, model, year, and registration number. Be ready to upload supporting documents such as your vehicle license and proof of ownership. Review and Make Payment: Cross-check all the details before proceeding to payment. The portal allows for secure online transactions to complete your application. Schedule Vehicle Inspection & Biometric Capture: After successful payment, you’ll receive a prompt to select a date and location for vehicle inspection and biometric capture at your preferred Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department office.