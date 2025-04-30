IGP moves to curb vehicle crime as police resume tinted glass permit

The Nigeria Police Force has resumed issuing vehicle tinted glass permits nationwide, following a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This decision, announced on Wednesday, April 30, comes in response to mounting complaints from motorists regarding alleged harassment by officers related to factory-fitted tinted glasses.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the move aims to strike a balance between the legitimate use of tinted glass and the need for public safety and effective policing.

“With modern automobiles increasingly manufactured with tinted windows, it has become essential to provide a standardised system that accommodates legitimate use while ensuring public safety,” Adejobi stated.

He highlighted that while tinted vehicles are now commonplace, they have also been exploited for criminal activities such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and the notorious “one-chance” scams.

“Their use hampers police visibility and impedes effective law enforcement,” he added.

To streamline the process, the permits will now be issued through a secure digital platform—https://possap.gov.ng—with identity verification integrated via NIN and TIN, as well as biometric data and background checks.

The new QR-coded digital permits promise a 72-hour processing time. A 30-day grace period, starting May 1, has been granted to allow vehicle owners time to comply. After that, enforcement will begin.

Adejobi warned that officers who exploit the process to harass or extort motorists would face disciplinary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the Force’s commitment to a technologically driven and citizen-focused policing strategy,” he said.