Is your gas cooker flame green? It could be a warning sign

If the flame from your gas cooker is green, it’s a warning sign that it may be malfunctioning.

The colour of your gas flame says a lot about how efficiently and safely your cooker is operating. Let’s explore what a green flame means and how it compares to other flame colours like blue, yellow, and orange.

What Is The Ideal Flame For Your Gas Cooker?

A blue flame on your gas cooker indicates that the gas is burning efficiently and cleanly. This happens when there’s a proper mix of gas and oxygen. A strong, steady blue flame is what you want to see when cooking because it means that there is complete combustion, maximum heat output and minimal harmful emissions like carbon monoxide. This is the standard flame colour for a properly working gas cooker.

What Does A Green Flame Mean?

A green flame on your gas cooker usually means chemical contamination. This can occur when elements like copper or boron enter the flame. Common causes include copper residue from pipes or cookware, cleaning agents or food particles containing chemical impurities in the gas supply.

When these substances burn, they emit a green flame. While this doesn't always mean an emergency, you should not ignore it, especially if the green flame is consistent or accompanied by other issues like a strange smell or flickering.

What You Should Do:

Turn off the burner.

Clean the burner head and nearby surfaces.

Avoid using harsh chemicals around your cooker.

If the green flame continues, call a professional gas technician to inspect your appliance.

A continued exposure to gas that’s not burning correctly can lead to carbon monoxide buildup or damage to your cooker.

What If The Flame Is Yellow?

If your gas cooker flame is yellow or flickering, it could indicate incomplete combustion. This usually means that the gas is not getting enough oxygen, which can lead to soot buildup on pots and pans, reduced heat output and potential carbon monoxide emission.

Yellow flames are often caused by clogged burner ports, poor ventilation, and improper gas pressure. Clean your burners or call a technician if the yellow flame persists.

What If The Flame Is Orange?

An orange flame, like a yellow one, signals improper combustion. It may result from burnt food debris, grease buildup and dust on the burner. Sometimes, an orange flame appears briefly when you first light the burner, especially in humid conditions. But if it stays orange, clean your burner thoroughly or have it inspected.

How to Keep Your Gas Cooker Flame Burning Blue

Clean burners regularly to prevent food or chemical buildup.

Avoid using strong cleaning agents that can leave residue.

Keep ventilation clear to ensure proper airflow.

Use cookware with clean, dry bottoms.

Schedule occasional professional inspections if you use gas appliances frequently.