When people discuss travelling in Nigeria, they typically think about major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, or Ibadan.

But beyond the popularity of these major urban centers lies some truly underrated hidden gems that will make you see the country differently. Places with natural beauty, fascinating history, culture, and picturesque locations.

These hidden gems may not always be in the news, but they offer unforgettable experiences to tourists looking for unique experiences different from what they're used to in the country.

Here, let's talk about some of them. These locations are blessed with just the correct details to make you feel like you're in another country.

1. Idanre, Ondo State

Hidden towns in Nigeria that feel like you're in another country

Perched among ancient hills and surrounded by surreal rock formations, Idanre feels more like rural Peru or Bolivia than southwestern Nigeria. With its towering steps, colonial structures, and mystical aura, the Idanre Hills offer not just breathtaking views but a sense of timeless isolation. There's also the chilly air up there that many people confess gives them a slice of the Andreas.

2. Obudu, Cross River

Hidden towns in Nigeria that feel like you're in another country

At 5,200 feet above sea level, Obudu Mountain Resort is often dubbed the "Switzerland of Nigeria" - and for good reason. Think misty mornings, rolling green hills, winding roads, and cows grazing lazily like something out of a European postcard. Even the climate is giving European vibes, so don't forget to wear a sweater or at least have it in your luggage.

3. Nsukka, Enugu State

Hidden towns in Nigeria that feel like you're in another country

If you’ve ever driven through the outskirts of Nsukka, you’ll notice something strange - the undulating landscape of red soil and palm trees gives off a Mediterranean countryside vibe. Quiet villages, farmland, and colonial churches blend with modern university energy to give it the perfect blend for any tourist desiring to see life beyond the lens of an urban Nigerian setting.

4. Mambilla Plateau, Taraba

Hidden towns in Nigeria that feel like you're in another country

Still a largely undiscovered wonder, the Mambilla Plateau is arguably Nigeria’s most visually stunning landscape. Endless green fields, waterfalls, and valleys that stretch forever. Its temperature is perhaps the most popular thing about this location, often dropping below 10°C at night. You’ll find tea plantations, cattle ranches, and a peace that’s hard to come by.

5. Argungu, Kebbi

Hidden towns in Nigeria that feel like you're in another country

Argungu isn’t just known for its fishing festival. With mud-brick architecture, wide open spaces, and a semi-arid climate, it closely mirrors towns you’d expect in northern Morocco or Tunisia. The cultural richness of the Hausa-Fulani people adds to the atmosphere. Well, while you are here, you can see the Argungu fishing festival as a plus. But there's more to the architectural designs that will leave you wondering.

6. Arochukwu, Abia State

Hidden towns in Nigeria that feel like you're in another country

With dense forests, caves, and shrines carved into the rock, Arochukwu feels like a forgotten jungle kingdom. The Ibini Ukpabi cave temple complex offers a spiritual journey unlike anything else in Nigeria or anywhere. For most tourists, this location often feels like an Amazonian tribal village or a West African folktale come to life