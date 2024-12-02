5 emergency alternatives for when you run out of pads

Running out of pads during your period can be one of the most stressful situations to deal with. It might happen unexpectedly—perhaps you forgot to stock up, or you’re caught away from home with no access to a store.

In such moments, it’s easy to feel panicked or unsure about what to do. Thankfully, there are simple and safe alternatives you can use in emergencies to manage your period until you can get a proper pad or tampon.

Here are some quick fixes so you’re prepared the next time you face this situation:

1. Clean cloth

A clean, soft cloth is one of the most common and accessible alternatives. You can fold it into a rectangular shape and place it in your underwear to absorb the flow. Make sure the cloth is thoroughly washed and dried to avoid infections. After use, wash it immediately and let it dry in the sun, as sunlight acts as a natural disinfectant.

2. Toilet paper or tissue

If you’re in a public restroom or at home with no other options, toilet paper or tissue can provide temporary relief. Layer several sheets together for better absorption and place them in your underwear. While this solution isn’t the most reliable for heavy flow, it can work in the short term until you find a proper pad.

3. Cotton wool

Cotton wool or cotton balls are another option if you have them at home. Wrap the cotton in a clean cloth or tissue to keep it in place and avoid irritation. This option is soft and gentle on the skin, making it a decent choice for emergencies.

4. Reusable menstrual cloth pads

If you have reusable cloth pads or even old, soft fabric lying around, these can be a great option. Cut the fabric into the size of a regular pad, fold it for extra layers, and secure it in place. Wash and dry the cloth thoroughly after each use to maintain hygiene.

5. Baby diapers or incontinence pads

If you have access to baby diapers or adult incontinence pads, these can be an excellent alternative. They are designed to absorb liquid, making them highly effective for managing menstrual flow. Cut or fold the product to fit your underwear and use it just like a pad.