Here’s why smoothies are unhealthy and can lead to weight gain

A smoothie ought to be healthful in principle. Isn't it packed with vitamins from whole, blended fruit?

However, science has shown smoothies could be unhealthy.

Here’s why taking smoothies might actually cause you to gain more weight

1. High sugar content

Fruit in smoothies can lead to spiked blood sugar levels. Blending fruit releases natural sugars as "free sugars."

Added sugars like syrups, honey, or sweetened yoghurt increase sugar content, contributing to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other metabolic issues.

2. Low fibre

Fruit that has been blended loses some of its natural fibre, which slows the absorption of sugar, but its structure is compromised, which can have an impact on blood sugar regulation.

This may cause overeating, increased hunger, and faster digestion.

3. High calorie

Due to the addition of nut butter, seeds, protein powders, or dairy products to smoothies, they can be high in calories, especially when served in large portions.

This may cause unwanted weight gain.

4. Lack of a balanced diet

Many smoothies have an imbalance in macronutrients because they are high in carbohydrates but poor in protein and fats.

Smoothies might occasionally cause people to miss out on important nutrients in normal foods when they substitute them for regular meals.

Over time, this may lead to nutritional shortages or energy crashes.