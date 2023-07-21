The health benefits of juicing these 5 fruits will amaze you

What simple juice recipes only require one ingredient?

1. Watermelon juice

Antioxidants like vitamin C, carotenoids, lycopene, and cucurbitacin E can be found in the white part and rind of watermelons. These substances are essential in the battle against harmful free radicals that can cause a range of diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Moreover, these substances also help keep the skin radiant and youthful.

2. Cucumber juice

This offers numerous benefits, including detoxification, hormone balance, immunity, skin improvement, bone strength, and anti-cancer properties. It flushes out toxins, improves bowel movements, and helps regulate hormones.

Cucumbers are rich in micronutrients and antioxidants, which fight against various diseases. Additionally, they offer moisturizing, calming, depuffing, cooling, and relaxing effects on the skin.

3. Cherry juice

It is a natural remedy that can help with post-workout recovery, inflammation, and swelling. It contains potassium, which helps maintain blood pressure. It causes hydration, muscle recovery, calms nerve impulses, aids digestion, stabilise heart rate, and pH balance. Research shows that cherry juice can reduce pain and inflammation from osteoarthritis, reduce swelling, boost immunity, regulate metabolism, and fight fat.

4. Orange juice

This is a rich source of antioxidants, such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and ascorbic acid, which promote overall health and may help prevent chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

It can help prevent kidney stones and decrease inflammation. Studies show that drinking orange juice can increase urine pH, making it more alkaline, which may help prevent kidney stones. Orange juice also supports healthy skin and eyesight.

5. Strawberry juice

