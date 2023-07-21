ADVERTISEMENT
The health benefits of juicing these 5 fruits will amaze you

Temi Iwalaiye

There are single-fruit juices that are so simple to make, but their health benefits will blow your mind.

Refreshing cucumber drink [Allrecipes]
What simple juice recipes only require one ingredient?

Watermelon juice is delicious and healthy [belleful]
Antioxidants like vitamin C, carotenoids, lycopene, and cucurbitacin E can be found in the white part and rind of watermelons. These substances are essential in the battle against harmful free radicals that can cause a range of diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Moreover, these substances also help keep the skin radiant and youthful.

Refreshing cucumber drink [Allrecipes]
This offers numerous benefits, including detoxification, hormone balance, immunity, skin improvement, bone strength, and anti-cancer properties. It flushes out toxins, improves bowel movements, and helps regulate hormones.

Cucumbers are rich in micronutrients and antioxidants, which fight against various diseases. Additionally, they offer moisturizing, calming, depuffing, cooling, and relaxing effects on the skin.

Benefits of cherry juice [betterhomesandgardens]
It is a natural remedy that can help with post-workout recovery, inflammation, and swelling. It contains potassium, which helps maintain blood pressure. It causes hydration, muscle recovery, calms nerve impulses, aids digestion, stabilise heart rate, and pH balance. Research shows that cherry juice can reduce pain and inflammation from osteoarthritis, reduce swelling, boost immunity, regulate metabolism, and fight fat.

Orange Juice is delicious and healthy [Alphafoodie]
This is a rich source of antioxidants, such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and ascorbic acid, which promote overall health and may help prevent chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

It can help prevent kidney stones and decrease inflammation. Studies show that drinking orange juice can increase urine pH, making it more alkaline, which may help prevent kidney stones. Orange juice also supports healthy skin and eyesight.

Strawberry juice has many health benefits [yellowchilli]
Fresh strawberries are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and protects against infections. They also support heart health with antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, reduces inflammation and promotes healthy blood flow. Drinking strawberry juice improves digestion, promotes healthy skin, and regulates blood sugar levels, making it an excellent addition to a healthy diet.

