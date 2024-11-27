Here's how exercising during your period can reduce cramps  

For some, cramps are mild and manageable, while for others, they can be severe and disrupt daily life.

Reaching for a heating pad or pain relief medication might be your go-to solution, but did you know that exercising during your period could help reduce cramps?

Why exercise helps reduce cramps

When you exercise, your body releases endorphins, also known as “feel-good hormones.” These chemicals act as natural painkillers, helping to reduce the intensity of cramps. Exercise also improves blood circulation, which can ease the tension in your lower abdominal muscles.

In addition, moving your body can help reduce stress and boost your mood, making it easier to handle the discomfort that often comes with your period. While exercise won’t make the cramps disappear completely, it can make them more manageable.

The best types of exercise for period cramps

Light cardio:

Walking or gentle jogging can work wonders for period cramps. These low-impact activities get your blood flowing and help relax your muscles without putting too much strain on your body. Try a 15- to 30-minute walk in your neighbourhood or a light jog if you feel up to it.

Yoga

Yoga is one of the best ways to ease period pain. Gentle poses like Child’s Pose, Cat-Cow, or Cobra Stretch can help relax your pelvic muscles and reduce the pressure causing cramps.

Yoga also helps calm your mind, which is useful if you’re feeling irritable or tired.

Stretching

Simple stretches can loosen tight muscles and improve blood flow to your pelvic area. Try stretches like the Butterfly Pose, where you sit with your feet together and knees out to the sides, leaning slightly forward to stretch your lower body.

Swimming

If you have access to a pool and feel comfortable swimming during your period, this can be a fantastic low-impact exercise. The water supports your body and allows for gentle movement, which helps reduce cramping and tension.

Tips for exercising during your period

Listen to your body. If you’re feeling too tired or weak, stick to gentle activities like stretching or yoga.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, which can worsen cramps.

Wear comfortable clothing. Choose breathable and stretchy fabrics to make your workout more enjoyable.

The next time you’re dealing with period cramps, give these exercises a try. You might just discover that they help you feel stronger, calmer, and more in control during that time of the month.