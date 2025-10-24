There are parties, and then there are nights like this, when Lagos doesn’t just turn up, it transforms. On Sunday, October 19, Hennessy gathered a carefully curated crowd at Club Zaza, Lagos, for the unveiling of the Hennessy XO La Carafe , and what unfolded felt more like a luxury theatre experience than a typical club night . ALSO READ: Clubs or Raves: Where Nigerians Get the Most Energy

The Light? The Decor? Anyway, Welcome to Zaza Safari

I arrived at 10:45 p.m., and the first thing that caught my eye wasn’t the bottle; it was the light. Zaza Lagos glowed under colourful lighting that bounced off animal-shaped figures: butterflies, zebras, and trees. The decor leaned tropical and exotic: plant murals, fruit motifs, and just the right balance between playfulness and elegance. The staff, all dressed in leopard-print-inspired suits and waistcoats. The club itself was spacious and layered: tables fanned out around a central stage guarded by four muscular bouncers, a gallery up top that screamed VIP, and a quieter inner room that could pass for a VVIP zone. The sound was perfect: bassy enough to draw you in, not too loud to chase conversation away. The guests were already deep in chatter and laughter, bottles making rounds across tables, some guests even getting shoulder massages from staff. I caught myself jealous. Dress code? Strict. I learned at the gate that shorts for men and flats for women were a no-go. I wore a layered blue-and-white striped shirt over a white tee, blue corduroy shorts, and Nike SBs. So yes, I got the memo late.

The Genie That Came in a Bottle

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hennessy XO La Carafe bottle appeared under a soft amber spotlight, passing across tables like a sacred object in an entourage. The design? curved, layered, and sculptural, the kind of bottle that catches and refracts light like a gemstone. Every movement of it drew phones into the air. Even without grand speeches, the message was clear: this is craftsmanship distilled into glass.

After seven rounds across the room, it's clear this bottle was the event’s heartbeat.

The Energy was on a Roll

The first performance hit a few minutes after 11 PM: a singer backed by female dancers in soft, flowing outfits with sensual movement. Then came a quintet of male dancers who performed to Beyoncé’s Love on Top, followed by a crew of six female dancers that kicked the mood up a notch. Then, the pole dancer took the stage to the crowd’s roar of approval. That was followed by a duo of roller-skate dancers who glided across the floor with dangerous grace, before a performer channelled Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s energy through a fusion of live percussion and electric dance. That one had everyone, including guests, joining in.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then came Falz . When Bop Daddy walked on stage, the entire mood shifted. Phones rose, conversations ended, and the dance floor turned into a choir. He performed with the charm of a man who knows he’s both guest and highlight, delivering crowd favourites that had everyone, including me, singing along. His set was the night’s climax, equal parts nostalgia and electric.

After Falz’s set, Amapiano took over, and nobody was sitting anymore.

Poco Lee! Shank Comics! Does It Get More Energetic?

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t a random guest list; it was curated. I spotted Falz, Shank Comics, Tobi Bakre, Energy Odinaka himself, Poco Lee, and Asherkine, among others. Their outfits were high-end streetwear: luxe textures, clean cuts, and subtle statement pieces. You could see the influencer instinct in the air; phones raised, flashes synchronised, bottles in frame. But it wasn’t performative; everyone looked like they were actually having fun. Laughter spilled across tables. There were spontaneous dance-offs.

This night confirmed that Lagos can do luxury without stiffness.

If Exclusivity were a Place

From the table policy to the personalised bottle service and shoulder massages, Zaza was designed for the comfort and control of only a select few!

ADVERTISEMENT

Even without a single Hennessy logo in sight — apart from the glowing Hennessy ice bowls — the brand’s identity was everywhere. It was in the calmness of the crowd, the precision of service, and the quiet assurance that if you were here, you belonged.

Personal Reflection: A Different Kind of Lagos Night