Hanu Fejiro spends time with Sir Richard Branson, accepts a challenge from the British Billionaire

In a revealing self-published article on medium, Nigerian-born tech innovator, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, shared of his inspiring experience from an unforgettable week he recently spent with legendary Sir Richard Branson on the billionaire’s private Necker Island, a part of the British Virgin Islands.

In the post, Hanu revealed how Sir Branson’s influence on his life dated back to his childhood days when he read the British Billionaire’s book, ‘Losing My Virginity’. and how the story of Branson’s mother selling her necklace to fund his first business moved him to requesting that his own mother do the same. “She did," he shared.

During the visit, the two visionaries engaged in spirited chess matches, hikes around the majestic island, and deep, inspiring conversations about vision, purpose, failure, resilience, and the grit required to build in difficult times and challenging environments.

We spoke not just about fame or success, but but about failure, grit, and staying true to the mission. Stories that aren’t in the books. Lessons that will stay with me for life.

According to Hanu, “We traded war stories about building things in hard places. He listened to mine: from selling candy at 8 years old to launching Nigeria’s first crypto exchange at 21.”

He smiled and said, “You’ve got to write a book.” And I promised I would.”

The pair also discussed Nigeria, including Branson’s time operating Virgin Atlantic in the country. The airline’s rapid growth, and his eventual exit due to ‘local challenges.’ “He still holds a deep affection for Nigeria,” Hanu noted.

According to him, “Of course, we also talked about blockchain, crypto, and the future of finance in emerging markets, where opportunity and innovation collide.”

The unforgettable encounter ended on a wholesome note, with Hanu also spending time with Branson’s family, including his wife, son, and grandkids.

Hanu subsequently shared on one of his social media pages that his encounter with the British Billionaire is a great reminder that great things are often born from great challenges. And this has strengthened his resolve to stay focused, aligned, and continue building the future through digital and technology innovation in Africa.

However, the biggest highlight of his time on the magnificent island was Sir Branson’s direct challenge to him as he was about leaving: “he called me aside one more time, “Promise me you’ll get that book out.”

“Let’s just say, when Sir Richard Branson asks you to write a book… you don’t say no.” Hanu concluded.

From selling candy on the streets of Lagos as a child, to becoming the spirited builder of Nigeria’s first Crypto exchange at 21, to then being a guest of one of the world’s most accomplished entrepreneurs at his private British Virgin Islands home, it is safe to say that Hanu Fejiro’s life story and leadership journey is about to get ever more inspiring for young Nigerians.