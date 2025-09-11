Gino, the brand behind the much-anticipated Gino World Jollof Festival, headlined by Chef Hilda Baci’s audacious attempt to cook the World’s Largest Pot of Nigerian Jollof Rice , has announced a venue change for the event, stating it will now take place at Eko Hotel Car Park B, Lagos, on September 12, 2025 .

The new venue offers an even grander stage for what promises to be one of Nigeria’s most memorable cultural and culinary celebrations, with expanded capacity to host thousands of guests in the heart of Lagos.

Gino’s collaboration with brand ambassador, Hilda Baci, will see her prepare the record-setting dish, symbolising both Nigeria’s love for Jollof rice and its place as a cultural unifier across the continent.

Beyond the record attempt, the festival will feature food exhibitions, cultural showcases, live entertainment, and immersive experiences designed to celebrate Jollof rice as a symbol of identity, resilience, and community.

Speaking on the venue change, Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director, GBfoods Nigeria , said: “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Gino World Jollof Festival, with thousands of people already registered to witness this historic moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To accommodate this event safely and comfortably, we have moved the event to Eko Hotel Car Park B, a venue that truly reflects the scale and ambition of what we are about to achieve. This world record attempt is a celebration of Jollof, and it deserves a space that allows more people to share in the experience, enjoy the culture, and be part of an unforgettable moment in our history.”

Chef Hilda Baci added, “The outpouring of love and support since we announced the attempt has been mindblowing, with thousands of people already registered to be part of this historic celebration.

Gino announces venue change for world record largest pot of Jollof with Hilda Baci

"That is why moving to Eko Hotel Car Park B is so important; it gives us the space to welcome everyone safely and create the unforgettable experience this moment deserves. Jollof represents who we are, our culture, our togetherness, and our shared pride.

"With Gino, I am excited to make history, and I invite everyone to come, celebrate with us, and witness this feat of passion, food, and heritage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gino World Jollof Festival remains free to attend, with registration required via www.ginoworldjollofday.com .

With a new venue, the festival is set to be bigger, bolder, and more unifying than ever before , a landmark occasion where food, culture, and community converge in one record-breaking celebration.

_---_