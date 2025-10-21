Ever walked into your kitchen and caught a weird, eggy smell? You pause, sniff again, and think, “Maybe something spoiled in the fridge.” Then you open the window and carry on with your day. But that smell could be your first and only warning before a dangerous cooking gas leak turns into a fire or explosion. As gas remains scarce and expensive across Nigeria, gas leaks are not only a silent threat to life and property but also to your finances . So, how do you know when your gas is leaking? Here are 7 warning signs you should never ignore.

1. The “Rotten Egg” Smell

Cooking gas naturally has no smell, so manufacturers add a chemical that smells like rotten eggs or sulphur to help you detect leaks. If you ever perceive that smell faintly, don’t assume it’s from your dustbin or fridge. Turn off the gas, open your windows, and avoid using electrical switches. Never try to “confirm” the smell by lighting a match. Just don’t.

2. Hissing Sound

Sometimes, gas escapes through a loose valve or a cracked hose and makes a soft hissing or whistling sound. You might only hear it when everything else is quiet. Check around your gas cylinder, the regulator, and hose connection points. If you hear that hiss, switch off the cylinder immediately and call a technician to check it out.

3. Feeling Dizzy or Nauseous Indoors

Ever felt dizzy, had a sudden headache, or felt nauseous while cooking and then felt better after stepping outside? That’s not malaria or stress. Those are possible symptoms of gas poisoning. Continuous exposure to a gas leak can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, confusion, or even fainting. If that happens, leave the space immediately and get fresh air.

4. Your Flame Colour

A yellow flame could be a warning sign of gas leakage.

A healthy gas flame is blue. When it turns yellow or orange, it means incomplete combustion, possibly because of a leak, blocked burner, or low oxygen. That yellow flame is a red flag. Clean your burners and have your cylinder checked for the sake of safety.

5. Your Gas Finishes Too Quickly

If your gas suddenly starts finishing way faster than usual, it might not be your cooking habits. It could be that your gas cylinder is leaking. Perform a simple check: mix water and a little soap, and apply it around the hose and valve area. If you see bubbles forming, gas is escaping. Replace the hose, get a new gas cylinder, or call a professional.

6. Rusty Cylinders and Worn-Out Hoses

Many Nigerians use the same gas cylinder for years, sometimes over a decade, without checking for rust or cracks. Rust weakens the cylinder and can cause leaks. Replace your hose every 6–12 months, and ensure your cylinder is stored upright in a well-ventilated area. Avoid keeping it inside your kitchen cabinet, beside the fridge or gas burner.

7. Pets Acting Strange (Yes, It’s a Thing)

Animals have a sharper sense of smell. If your dog, cat, or even birds suddenly start acting restless, coughing, or moving away from the kitchen, that could be a silent warning. It sounds odd, but pets often sense what humans can’t.

What To Do If You Suspect a Gas Leak

Here’s your quick action checklist: Don’t panic.

Turn off the gas cylinder valve immediately.

Open all windows and doors for ventilation.

Avoid sparks. Don’t switch on/off lights or use phones inside.

Step outside and call a certified gas technician.

Notify others around you. If the smell is strong or you hear a loud hiss, leave the house immediately and call emergency responders like the Lagos State Fire Service (767), NEMA ( 08032003555 or 099043760) or the National emergency number (112). They are all toll-free.



If you catch any of these, don’t ignore them. Acting fast protects your life, property, and everyone around you. So next time your kitchen smells “a bit off”, remember: it’s better to check than to guess.