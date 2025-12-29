Purple December Spotlights International Milestones as More Users Win Big

#FeaturedPost

PalmPay’s Purple December 2025 continues to captivate the online community, and as the campaign completes its third week, the excitement has only grown stronger. While the previous weeks focused on personal financial victories, Week 3 shifted the spotlight to a celebration of excellence and brand pride. As PalmPay announces its latest set of winners, the campaign successfully turns a spotlight on the global strides the platform has made this year, inviting users to share in that success.

Following the touching personal stories of the second week, the campaign took a broader turn in Week 3, challenging users to vote for the international recognition they felt PalmPay should be most proud of in 2025. The task required users to think globally and tell the brand why specific accolades mattered to them. The response was enthusiastic, with users across different social media platforms casting their votes and engaging in polls to validate the fintech giant’s growing reputation for security and innovation.

One of the biggest highlights from Week 3 was iam_rachyluv, who emerged as the star winner of the third week on X (Twitter), walking away with a brand-new Infinix smartphone. Her participation stood out amidst a competitive pool of entries, securing her the top prize. The winning streak extended across other platforms as well, with Jeffter_chigozie winning with the vibrant enthusiasm of TikTok, Call_me_vanora from Instagram, and Hannah Samuel securing her spot on Facebook. All three joined the celebration, taking home other exciting prizes, all thanks to the Purple December celebration!

By asking the community to engage with international achievements, PalmPay effectively confirmed the confidence Nigerian users have in the fintech. The feedback from the week showed that for many, using an app known globally for being reliable creates a sense of pride and security in their daily transactions.

With the Purple December campaign running until December 26, the event is now heading toward its grand finale. The stage is set for the final act, which features a Christmas-themed challenge where users will create short videos using the hashtag #PalmPayPurpleDecember. With a phone and other major rewards still up for grabs, the final week promises to bring even more creativity and festive cheer to social media timelines as PalmPay helps its users close the year on a high note.