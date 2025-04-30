BEWARE: Are there religious cults in Nigeria targeting successful people?

If we had a coin for every time someone claimed “God called me,” we’d all be rich by now.

In a country plagued by poverty and hardship, promises of instant miracles and supernatural wealth are a powerful lure. And many so-called prophets and pastors have learned how to use this desperation as a business model.

They assure you that it’s not juju. You’re praying. You’re fasting. You’re doing “the Christian thing.” So it must be right. But what if it’s not?

The truth is, some of these prayer groups are not churches, they’re cults. Dangerous ones at that. Recently, the disappearance of fashion entrepreneur Ejiro sparked nationwide concern. After getting involved with a controversial Instagram prayer group, she reportedly shut down her thriving business, sold all her possessions, and vanished without a trace.

READ IT ALL HERE: Panic as stylist goes missing after joining mysterious prayer group

Ejiro's sister also addressed her mysterious disappearance in an emotional post on Instagram.

While her story continues to unfold, it raises an urgent question: How do you know when you’re in a religious cult?

What Is a Religious Cult?

A cult is typically a group defined by extreme religious, spiritual, or philosophical beliefs, often centered around a single leader or a distorted version of truth. These groups manipulate, isolate, and emotionally control their members, using fear and guilt as tools of obedience. They look religious. They may quote the Bible. They may even perform miracles. But beneath the surface lies coercion, exploitation, and harm.

Red Flags of a Religious Cult or Scam Prayer Group

Isolation from Family and Friends: Cult leaders often encourage or demand that followers cut ties with anyone who questions the group, especially family. This isolation creates emotional dependence on the group alone. Pressure to Quit Your Job or Business: Like in Ejiro’s case, some groups may urge you to close your business or leave your job in the name of “full-time service” or “spiritual focus.” Be wary, financial dependency increases vulnerability. Selling Off Possessions for ‘Kingdom Investment’: You may be told to sell your house, your car, or drain your savings to “sow a dangerous seed.” When you hesitate, you’re accused of lacking faith.

Other Signs Include:

Authoritarian Leadership: The leader is always right and cannot be questioned.

There’s no transparency about finances or leadership decisions.

Fear-Based Teaching: Constant talk of doom, hell, conspiracies, and persecution from outsiders.

If you question anything, you’re called a rebel or backslider.

The goalposts of righteousness keep shifting. Guilt becomes a tool of control.

Anyone who leaves the group is demonised, punished, or painted as cursed.

The leader claims to be the only true voice of God. All other teachings are false.

Cults don’t always wear black robes or tell you to get chicken blood; sometimes, they have beautiful Instagram pages, use scripture fluently, and sell deliverance as a lifestyle brand. They thrive on desperation, obedience, and fear.