6 activities you can do this weekend without spending a dime

TGIF! The weekend is here, but let’s be honest—January feels like it’s on its 58th day, and pockets are dry.

Forget budget-friendly; we’re talking completely free fun activities to make the most of your weekend without spending a dime. Here’s a short list...

1. Sleep Like a Boss

Before you roll your eyes, hear this: rest is underrated! Use this weekend to catch up on some well-deserved sleep and recharge your body. A solid nap can work wonders for your mental and physical health. Trust us—you’ve earned it.

2. Host a Movie Marathon at Home

Turn your living room into a mini cinema. Invite friends over, and do a movie marathon. Keep it BYOF—bring your own food—so you don't have to spend money to entertain anyone. Watch movies, gist and laugh without spending a dime.

3. Read a Book

This is for book lovers. That book you’ve been meaning to finish? This is your chance. Dive into a story and let your imagination wander. Lagos’s hustle and bustle might seem overwhelming, but curling up with a good book this weekend is the perfect escape.

4. Games Night

If you’re looking for some group fun, why not organize a games night? Ask your friends to bring their favorite board games, card games, or even their gaming consoles. Make it a BYOF or BYOB (bring your own booze) affair and enjoy a night of laughter, friendly competition, and zero expenses.

5. DIY Karaoke

Got Youtube? That’s all you need for a karaoke session! Create a playlist of your favorite songs and belt them out solo or with friends. It’s hilarious, entertaining, and totally free. Don’t forget to record some highlights—you might create memories to laugh about for weeks.

6. Take A Walk In Your Neighborhood

Take a leisurely stroll through your neighborhood. Turn it into an adventure by vlogging your experience (if it’s safe). Go out, get some fresh air.

They say the best things in life are free, and this list proves it. Whether you sleep, read, walk, or spend time with loved ones, make the most of your weekend without spending a kobo. One day, January will end, and we’ll vibe as usual again. Amen? 🙏