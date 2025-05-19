Almost everyone knows someone with a round belly who claims “I don’t even eat that much!” Maybe it's even you. And to be fair, it’s not always about overeating. Sometimes, it’s what we’re eating that’s doing the damage quietly.

It’s not that these foods are bad per se, but how we eat them, when we eat them, and what we combine them with all matter.

So if you’ve been secretly asking yourself why your stomach is looking “pregnant” right now, it could just be these meals.

1. Fried foods

Let’s talk about puff-puff, akara, chin chin, fried plantain, and fried yam. Basically, all the good stuff you can’t say no to. These foods are usually fried in deep oil, which adds loads of extra calories. And many times, that same oil has been reused over and over, making it even more harmful. The danger with fried foods is that they don’t fill you up the way solid meals do. You can eat ten pieces of puff-puff and still feel like you haven’t eaten anything. Meanwhile, your body is quietly storing that oil and flour mix as fat, especially in the belly, thighs, and arms. Fried snacks are okay once in a while, but when they become a daily breakfast or regular snack, a "pregnant" looking belly is expected.

Solution: Eat fried foods in moderation, not daily.

Try air frying or oven baking for less oil.

Drain excess oil with paper towels before eating.

Pair with vegetables or high-fibre options like oats or pap.

2. Starchy carbs

These are high in simple carbs that quickly turn into sugar in the body. If not used for energy, the sugar gets stored as fat, mostly in your belly.

Examples:

- Eba

Swallow lovers, gather here. Eba with egusi, okra, or ogbono soup is a combo many of you can’t resist. No judgement, but you should know that eba is made from garri, and garri is pure carbohydrate. Once you swallow that mountain of Eba, your body breaks it down into sugar. Now, if you eat that Eba during the day and move around a lot, your body might burn off some of that sugar. But if you eat it late at night, after watching TV or scrolling your phone in bed, your body has no reason to burn it. It simply stores it as fat, and where does that fat go? Straight to your stomach. If you must eat it, go for earlier in the day, not after 10 pm.

- White rice

Rice and stew are such typical Nigerian foods that we don’t even think twice about. But what many people don’t know is that it's also refined carbohydrate, meaning all the fibre has been stripped away. It digests very quickly and turns to sugar in your bloodstream almost immediately. So when you eat a big plate of white rice, especially with sweet tomato stew, fried plantain, beef, and maybe even soft drinks on the side, you’re loading your body with more sugar than it can handle at once. What it doesn’t use for energy, it tucks away, and the belly is its favourite storage locker.

Solution: Reduce portion size—don’t let the food cover your whole plate.

Swap white rice with brown rice occasionally.

Eat swallows earlier in the day, not late at night.

Add vegetables and lean protein to balance the meal.

3. Sugary beverages

Drinking sugar is one of the fastest ways to gain belly fat, and you don’t even feel full afterward. Examples:

- Soft drinks (Coke, Fanta, Pepsi) Loaded with sugar and gas. One bottle can contain over 10 teaspoons of sugar. - Chivita and other packaged juices They sound healthy, but many are packed with sugar and preservatives. - Malt drinks They taste sweet and are often seen as "healthier," but they are also high in sugar and calories.

Solution: Replace sugary drinks with water, zobo (without sugar), or unsweetened smoothies.

Limit soft drinks to once in a while, not with every meal.

Drink green tea or infused water (with lemon or cucumber) to stay refreshed.

4. High-fat / processed meats

These meats might be tasty, but they come with hidden calories and fat that easily stick to your belly. Examples:

- Pomo (cow skin) Loved for its texture, but offers little nutritional value and often soaked in oil or fried. - Fried beef or goat meat Once you fry meat, it soaks up oil and loses most of its lean benefits. - Sausages/hotdogs Often found in shawarma and snacks, these are processed and high in fat, salt, and preservatives.

Solution: Go for grilled, boiled, or oven-roasted meats.

Cut off visible fat and skin before cooking.

Reduce how often you eat processed meats—stick to fresh meat or fish.

5. Foods high in salt and preservatives

Too much salt makes your body retain water, which can lead to bloating and a rounder belly.

Examples:

- Indomie and instant noodles Easy to prepare, but packed with sodium and preservatives. - Suya and kilishi Often seasoned with lots of salt, pepper, and oil. - Street foods (Gala, buns, meat pie) Usually made with margarine, salt, and preservatives to extend shelf life.

Solution: Cook more at home where you control the salt and ingredients.

Reduce how often you eat fast food or buy food from the roadside.

Rinse processed meats or snacks before eating to reduce salt.

6. Alcohol

Many don’t realise how fattening alcohol is. It adds “empty” calories (no nutrients), and your body stores it as fat, often around your belly.

Examples:

- Beer Known as “beer belly” for a reason. It’s heavy and sugary. - Palm wine Natural, yes, but also high in sugar and calories. - Cocktails Mixed with sugary syrups, soft drinks, and sweeteners. You might as well be drinking dessert.

Solution: Drink occasionally, not every weekend.

Choose light options like dry wine or spirits with soda water (not soft drinks).

Drink water in between alcohol to stay hydrated and full.

So, what should you do?

Belly fat isn’t just about how you look; it’s dangerous. Unlike fat in other areas, belly fat wraps around your organs, increasing your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.