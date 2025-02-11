Fermented drinks or probiotic supplements: Which is better for your gut?

If you've ever needed to support your gut health, then you've most likely searched this topic at least once in your browser.

Fermented drinks have probiotics that enhance your microbiome, improve your immune system and overall health and well-being.

But there's a reason why probiotics supplements also exist.

This can lead to confusion: on one hand, you are advised to prepare and take fermented drinks/foods and on the other, you wonder if supplements can do the work better than the naturally-prepared DIY fermented drinks.

Here is your short but correct answer: you can take either. And we'll tell you why.

Why you can take either probiotic supplements and fermented drinks for your gut

Probiotics, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), are live microorganisms that offer health benefits when taken in substantial amounts.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do every morning for gut cleanse

They come in different types and they help manage several gut-related and digestive health issues or conditions like bloating or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Taking them either in the form of supplements or fermented drinks helps in the following ways:

1. For a more targeted approach

While fermented drinks like kombucha, tepache, and ginger bug are packed with probiotics, not all fermented foods retain the healthy probiotics that will be helpful for your gut after days of leavening.

Now this is where you may need to introduce probiotic supplements. They are typically made to supply specific strains of bacteria in undiluted doses to your gut.

They come in handy at crucial times when you need to restore gut imbalance due to antibiotics treatment.

2. For better money management

If you are on a tight budget, you can opt for fermented drinks which can be made right in your home. Going for supplements can stretch your finances a bit further than you planned, even though taking them helps with a more specific probiotic intake.

ALSO READ: 3 Fermented drinks you can make at home for a healthy gut

3. For a more practical schedule

Your schedule may not always permit you to prepare and store fermented drinks at home, especially because they have a shorter shelf life.



Taking probiotic supplements instead, which typically come in capsules or powders, can save you time and fit into your always on the go schedule.