5 things to do every morning for gut cleanse 

Your gut helps with digestion and plays a big role in your immunity, mood, and energy levels.

However, with unhealthy eating habits, stress, and lack of sleep, our digestive systems can feel sluggish. Starting your morning with the right routine can make a world of difference. By dedicating just a few minutes to a gut-cleansing ritual, you can reset your digestion, and feel lighter throughout the day.

The best part? These are simple steps that don’t require fancy equipment or ingredients.

1. Start with warm lemon water

Kick off your day with a glass of warm water mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice. This simple drink helps flush out toxins, supports liver function, and kickstarts your digestive system. The vitamin C in lemons also boosts immunity and improves skin health. Drink this on an empty stomach for the best results.

2. Practise deep breathing or yoga

Stress can harm your digestion, so take a few minutes each morning to relax your mind and body. Simple deep breathing exercises or gentle yoga stretches, like child’s pose or twisting poses, can stimulate digestion and reduce bloating. A calm mind leads to a happy gut, so make this a non-negotiable part of your routine.

3. Eat fibre-rich foods

Your first meal of the day sets the tone for your gut health. Choose foods high in fibre, such as oats, chia seeds, or fresh fruits like apples and berries. Fibre helps regulate bowel movements, keeps you full longer, and promotes the growth of good bacteria in your gut. A healthy breakfast is a must.

4. Drink herbal tea

Herbal teas, like ginger or peppermint tea, are fantastic for soothing your stomach and improving digestion. Ginger tea reduces inflammation, while peppermint tea can help relieve bloating and cramps. Sip on a warm cup of herbal tea after your lemon water to further cleanse and energise your gut.

5. Stay hydrated