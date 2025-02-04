Pulse logo
3 Fermented drinks you can make at home for a healthy gut

04 February 2025 at 13:43
A healthy gut is the foundation of overall well-being. 

Your gut health plays a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and even mental well-being. 

One of the best ways to support a balanced gut microbiome is by consuming fermented drinks packed with probiotics. 

These natural beverages help improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote overall well-being. 

The best part? You can make them at home with just a few simple ingredients. Here are three delicious and easy-to-make fermented drinks for a healthier gut.

1. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fizzy, slightly tangy drink made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). It is rich in probiotics, antioxidants, and organic acids that promote digestion and detoxification.

How to Make Kombucha at Home:

  • Brew black or green tea and dissolve sugar in it.

  • Allow the tea to cool before adding the SCOBY.

  • Cover with a breathable cloth and let it ferment for 7–14 days.

  • Once fermented, remove the SCOBY and bottle the kombucha, adding fruit or spices for extra flavour.

  • Let it carbonate for a few days before refrigerating and enjoying.

2. Tepache

Tepache is a traditional Mexican fermented drink made from pineapple peels, brown sugar, and water. It has a naturally sweet and slightly tangy taste, along with beneficial bacteria that aid digestion.

How to Make Tepache at Home:

  • Wash and cut the peel of a ripe pineapple.

  • Place the peels in a jar with water and add brown sugar or piloncillo (Piloncillo is a type of unrefined cane sugar that's a key ingredient in Mexican cuisine).

  • Cover with a cloth and let it ferment for 2–3 days at room temperature.

  • Strain and refrigerate before serving chilled.

3. Ginger Bug

A ginger bug is a naturally fermented starter made from fresh ginger, sugar, and water. It creates a probiotic-rich base for homemade sodas and tonics, helping to improve digestion and gut health.

How to Make a Ginger Bug at Home:

  • Grate fresh ginger (with the peel) and place it in a clean jar.

  • Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of filtered water.

  • Stir well and cover with a breathable cloth.

  • Feed it daily with equal amounts of ginger, sugar, and water for 5–7 days until it becomes bubbly and slightly sour.

  • Once active, use it to ferment fruit juices or herbal teas into probiotic sodas.

Adding fermented drinks into your diet is a natural and delicious way to support gut health. Kombucha, tepache, and Ginger bug are easy to make at home and are packed with probiotics, and beneficial for digestion.

