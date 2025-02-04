3 Fermented drinks you can make at home for a healthy gut

A healthy gut is the foundation of overall well-being.

Your gut health plays a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and even mental well-being.

One of the best ways to support a balanced gut microbiome is by consuming fermented drinks packed with probiotics.

These natural beverages help improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote overall well-being.

The best part? You can make them at home with just a few simple ingredients. Here are three delicious and easy-to-make fermented drinks for a healthier gut.

1. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fizzy, slightly tangy drink made by fermenting sweetened tea

Kombucha is a fizzy, slightly tangy drink made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). It is rich in probiotics, antioxidants, and organic acids that promote digestion and detoxification.

How to Make Kombucha at Home:

Brew black or green tea and dissolve sugar in it.

Allow the tea to cool before adding the SCOBY.

Cover with a breathable cloth and let it ferment for 7–14 days.

Once fermented, remove the SCOBY and bottle the kombucha, adding fruit or spices for extra flavour.

Let it carbonate for a few days before refrigerating and enjoying.

ALSO READ: How to make the Pisco Sour cocktail

2. Tepache

Tepache is a traditional Mexican fermented drink made from pineapple peels, brown sugar, and water.

Tepache is a traditional Mexican fermented drink made from pineapple peels, brown sugar, and water. It has a naturally sweet and slightly tangy taste, along with beneficial bacteria that aid digestion.

How to Make Tepache at Home:

Wash and cut the peel of a ripe pineapple.

Place the peels in a jar with water and add brown sugar or piloncillo (Piloncillo is a type of unrefined cane sugar that's a key ingredient in Mexican cuisine).

Cover with a cloth and let it ferment for 2–3 days at room temperature.

Strain and refrigerate before serving chilled.

FURTHER READING: How to make the lemon pisco sour

3. Ginger Bug

A ginger bug is a naturally fermented starter made from fresh ginger, sugar, and water.

A ginger bug is a naturally fermented starter made from fresh ginger, sugar, and water. It creates a probiotic-rich base for homemade sodas and tonics, helping to improve digestion and gut health.

How to Make a Ginger Bug at Home:

Grate fresh ginger (with the peel) and place it in a clean jar.

Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of filtered water.

Stir well and cover with a breathable cloth.

Feed it daily with equal amounts of ginger, sugar, and water for 5–7 days until it becomes bubbly and slightly sour.

Once active, use it to ferment fruit juices or herbal teas into probiotic sodas.