University confraternities in Nigeria began as idealistic student societies, starting with the Pyrates Confraternity in 1952.

The group sought to combat elitism, tribalism, and social injustice, but over time, splinter groups emerged, and confraternities devolved into secretive groups linked to violent crime, extortion, and campus terror.

What began with the high-minded motto “Against All Moribund Conventions” transformed in many cases into criminal enterprises marked by brutal initiation rites, rivalry, and off-campus influence.

While male cult groups are more widely known, female cults also exist and operate with equal secrecy and influence. The Black Bra Confraternity is one of the oldest and most notorious, alongside others like the Daughters of Jezebel, the Viqueens, and the Damsels.

These groups often serve as informants or spies for allied male confraternities, and in many cases, they are also involved in prostitution rings and other underground activities.

Female Cult Groups In Nigeria

This list includes two powerful female cult groups that most Nigerians have never heard of.

1. Black Bra Confraternity (Neo‑Black Queens)

Colours: Black

The Black Bra Confraternity is also called the Neo Black Queen of Africa. The group is one of the oldest female cult groups in Nigeria. Black Bra members wear black from head to toe. The group’s symbol is a black bra. The group is especially active in Eastern universities and known for secrecy.

This group was formed in response to their male confraternities. At the initial stage, the members were the girlfriends of the male cult members. One of their striking features is their rugged and wild look that can’t be overlooked. Usually, this is quite intentional as it tends to create fear or intimidate those around. Also, members tend to live a life of heavy drug and alcohol use which can be observed from their speech and mannerisms.

It is not uncommon to see them in possession of guns, knives or axes. They may also fortify themselves with amulets or charms. Black Bra confraternity members are often involved in prostitution, where they offer their bodies for money. One of the conditions prior to joining the Black Bra cult is being deflowered or sex romp on the day of initiation. This occurs in the presence of other members of the cult. Also, the newbie will be expected to make a cut in her thumb. After which, she will cook a special kind of soup with this blood, which she will drink along with her clan.

2. Daughters of Jezebel

The "Daughters of Jezebel" confraternity is a female confraternity that emerged in Nigeria in the late 1990s. It's part of a larger trend of female groups forming in Nigerian universities, often alongside male confraternities. These groups, including the Daughters of Jezebel, have been described as having roles that include spying for male confraternities and participating in prostitution syndicates.

Little is known about them because they are shrouded in secrecy. They use coded language and are rumoured to be involved in aggressive induction rites, possibly sexual in nature.