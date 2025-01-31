ICYMI: Edo Governor Okpebholo enforces 21-year jail term for cultists, sponsors

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has signed the Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Bill, 2025, into law, introducing stiffer penalties for cult-related offences.

The new law, which replaced the Edo State Secret Cult Prohibition Law of 2018, took effect on January 24, 2025.

Announcing this on Thursday, January 30, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, highlighted the law’s stringent measures against cultists and their sponsors.

He stated that individuals convicted of cult-related killings would face the death penalty, while those financially or materially supporting cult activities would be sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“This new law provides for 21 years imprisonment for individuals who financially or materially sponsor cultism; 10 years imprisonment and property demolition for those who harbour cultists or allow their property to be used for cult-related activities; 21 years imprisonment for cultists involved in assault, injury, or property destruction, and death penalty for those responsible for killings in furtherance of cult activities,” Itua said

.According to the law, anyone who harbours cultists or allows their property to be used for cult-related activities risks a 10-year jail term, with their property subject to demolition.

Governor Okpebholo’s administration has emphasised that these measures are not meant to intimidate law-abiding citizens but to deter criminal activities in Edo State.

“This law is not just about punishment—it is about protecting lives and securing the future of Edo State. Cult activities have robbed many young people of their potential, turning them into instruments of violence rather than contributors to society,” Itua stated.

The law also mandates the confiscation of properties linked to cultism, reinforcing the government’s resolve to curb the menace.

“The demolition and confiscation of properties linked to cult activities is a deliberate move to ensure that crime does not pay. Those who aid and abet cultism will no longer have a hiding place in Edo State,” Itua added.