Ever Wondered Who Puts Together Imisi’s Chic Looks? It’s Abanitunrase

You know that feeling when you’re doom-scrolling through Instagram late at night, hoping to give your brain a little treat after a long day? That was me, tired, scrolling, and then boom, I stumble on Imisi in a black T-shirt, faded black jeans, Doc Martens, and crisp white socks. Instant serotonin. Curiosity kicked in, and a few scrolls later, I realised that the BBN star has curated the clean-girl-meets-quiet-luxury aesthetic. Minimal, chic, and totally intentional.

The Big Brother Naija Season might have started with all the games and pressure, constantly trying to position yourself for the big win. But when you eventually emerge as a winner of the famous “ Big Brother Naija ”, standing out requires more than just talent; your aura has to sell it and over the weeks since the show ended, we’ve seen Imisi do that with her style in media rounds and her recent cameo on Adekunle Gold's Many People music video.

Imisi, the breakout star of the recent Big Brother Naija season, has captivated audiences not only with her personality but also with her style. Behind her effortlessly chic and quietly luxurious looks is none other than Abanitunrase, the stylist shaping her wardrobe and public image. From casual outings to high-profile media appearances, the stylist-client collaboration has redefined what it means to blend comfort, modesty, and confidence into a cohesive fashion identity.

My Top 3 Imisi Looks

This civil service-core look sees Imisi in a neutral-toned camel suit set, with a modern twist: shorts! On top is a double-breas.ted blazer with structured shoulders, sharp lapels, and front flap pockets, paired with knee-length tailored shorts made from the same smooth fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imisi accessorises with bold gold jewellery-statement cuff bracelets on both wrists, chunky gold earrings, and a delicate gold necklace that adds warmth and polish to the monochromatic look. For shoes, it's black lace-up shoes and white socks, adding playful, retro contrast against the polished neutral tones of the suit and balancing the sophistication with a hint of street-style edge.

The fitted animal-print jumpsuit, in shades of white, grey, and black, elegantly clings to her body with sleek precision, creating a silhouette that's both commanding and alluring. Its smooth, stretchy fabric moves like a second skin, reflecting confidence in every single line. Her silver-heeled sandals catch the light, while rings add a subtle sparkle and a touch of glamour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, Imisi gives us the cool street vibe, meeting high-end fashion. She wears a rich brown leather jacket that has structure and attitude, layered over a simple black bandeau. The flared animal-print pants bring the whole look together, mixing leopard and snakeskin patterns in earthy shades of brown, beige, and cream.

The accessories, a plaid mini handbag adds a fun twist, and those chunky silver pieces, a choker and earrings, give off major modern luxury vibes. Imisi’s black platform heels stretch the silhouette and give the whole outfit a powerful, poised feel. With her voluminous curls styled half-up and her makeup glowing in soft, bronzed tones, the entire look feels like a nod to urban glamour.

Abanitunrase gives us insight into how she started styling Imisi, how the journey has been and what more we should expect from the Big Brother Naija star of the season.

The Art of Styling Imisi

Three words that describe Imisi's style? Comfortable, modest, and calm. These three things inspire every outfit choice, from everyday streetwear to red-carpet appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration between Abanitunrase and Imisi began with Olusola Philips, who designed the first outfit Imisi was to wear for the prize-giving day. “She had sent in options of what she wanted to wear, so all I had to do was put them together,” Abanitunrase says.

“She actually didn’t have any idea of what she wanted to wear, but for a fact, she wanted comfort, decency, and also to be able to show a little while still being herself at the same time,” recalls the stylist when talking about the first impressions of Imisi’s style. READ ALSO: Ciara Makes a Stunning Debut at Lagos Fashion Week in Onalaja

Behind the Scenes

Abanitunrase's styling process is as intuitive as it is quick. "Most of the time, I get info about her outings, like a day or a night before, so I always need to think on the spot," says the stylist. Knowing the nature of the event, whether an interview, a music shoot, or just a casual outing, helps build the overall look. Accessories are usually what she decides on first and shape the outfit's identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For Imisi, she wants to look like a baddie but at the same time still decent," Abanitunrase says. This philosophy ensures that even outfits with subtly revealing elements remain tasteful, reinforcing the concept of "everyday chic meets quiet luxury." The results are effortless yet sophisticated looks that maintain Imisi's signature aesthetic across all appearances.

Balancing Personality with Public Expectations

"We mostly don't follow trends; we are about creating timeless looks," She explains. Styling a reality TV star means visibility and pressure, but Abanitunrase has learned to balance both with grace. By placing Imisi's personal style above any pressure, trends, or what people will like, this stylist ensures that it is true to self and it delivers visual appeal. READ ALSO: 5 Times Akin Faminu Proved He’s the Modern Face of Men’s Fashion

But looking ahead, Abanitunrase promises that Imisi’s style evolution has only just begun. “Expect mind-blowing styling. It's a new dispensation for us over here.” I suppose it is a new dispensation for Ijoba 606.

Imisi's journey from reality TV star to style icon is just as much about her personality as it is about her wardrobe. With Abanitunrase at the helm, her looks bring a unique mix of comfort, modesty, and quiet confidence that resonates with Imisi’s fans.