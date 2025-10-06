BBNaija 10/10: The Highs, Lows, and Lessons from the season

Imisi takes home the crown, ₦150 million richer and forever etched into the BBNaija hall of fame. But beyond the party lights and arguments (there was a lot of it), this season gave us more than a winner; it gave us a mirror.

A mirror reflecting the mess, magic, and cultural currents that make BBNaija more than a basic reality show.

We witnessed heated fights, strategic alliances, moral debates, and cultural reckonings. Season 10 was relentless.

But now that it’s over, it’s time to take stock. Here’s a look at what Big Brother got right, what the show got wrong, and what could be done differently for future seasons.



What Big Brother Got Right

1. The Casting Was Spot On

This season’s cast was a chaotic cocktail of personalities, and it worked. From Isabella’s combustible energy to Imisi’s sharp wit, Dede’s quiet resilience, her ability to remain composed despite all that has been thrown her way this remain, to characters like Mensan and Faith, who brought layered storylines, the house felt alive.

Unlike some previous seasons - for instance, when Tjay in the No Loose Guard season nearly lost his identity and strained his partnership while trying to impress the Mbadiwe twins, the so-called “big boys” - this year’s edition delivered a more defined cast. We saw clear archetypes emerge: the lover boys, the schemers, the peacemakers, the wildcards, and the underdogs.

It made for compelling television because even when nothing was “happening,” the tension between personalities carried the show.

2. The Twist and Task Structure Kept Viewers Hooked

Big Brother finally moved away from predictable weekly patterns. The mid-season twist, secret missions, unexpected nominations, and more dynamic tasks gave the season its edge like inflate and balance, ping pong bounce, bead fill, ball toss, ring toss, and cup pyramid.

Housemates had to think on their feet. Viewers couldn’t always predict eviction outcomes. It was the kind of unpredictability that makes reality TV addictive, and Season 10 delivered plenty of that. EXPLORE: BREAKING: Imisi crowned WINNER of Big Brother Naija Season 10! Secures ₦150,000,000

What Big Brother Got Wrong

1. The Handling of Violence Was Uneven

Faith’s disqualification after the infamous basket incident was swift and decisive, as it should be. The chaos began during a group task when Faith tried to assert herself as the boss, a move that didn’t sit well with Sultana.

What started as a heated verbal exchange quickly spiraled into a physical tussle over a basket of materials. Yes, a basket. In the scuffle, Faith yanked the basket forcefully from Sultana’s grip, causing Sultana to lose her footing, crash to the floor, and injure her ankle.

In a house with a strict zero-tolerance policy for violence, that single act effectively sealed Faith’s fate. However, many viewers were quick to point out a glaring inconsistency: earlier altercations involving verbal intimidation and near-physical confrontations hadn’t attracted the same level of disciplinary response.

This unevenness made it difficult to trust Big Brother’s moral compass. Violence should be non-negotiable, but so should consistency.

2. Too Many Fights, Too Little Mediation

Conflict is the lifeblood of reality TV, yes, but this season often tipped into toxicity. Some fights felt unresolved, festering into grudges that shaped the house dynamics negatively.

Big Brother occasionally stepped in with warnings, but there were several moments when mediation or structured interventions could have shifted the house energy.

Instead, viewers sometimes got repetitive cycles of insult-trading and cold wars. Drama is great, but it shouldn’t feel stagnant.

3. The Voting Format Still Feels Like a Popularity Contest, Not Strategy

Once again, the fanbase dynamics outside the house determined too much. Strong, strategic players were evicted early because they lacked a strong online army, while some coasters survived by sheer fandom inertia.

This isn’t new, but as BBNaija evolves, it’s worth exploring ways to make the game less predictable by external influence. Perhaps a hybrid voting system, part fan, part jury, or weighted votes for in-house performance.



A True 10/10 season

BBNaija 10/10 will be remembered for a long time, but not only for its winner, Imisi, but for its unrelenting pace. It was a season of hot tempers, unpredictable twists, and cultural flashpoints.

It was messy, sometimes gloriously, sometimes frustratingly. But it was alive. And in a media landscape saturated with scripted content, that aliveness matters.

If Big Brother can build on its strengths, casting, production, storytelling, while tightening its moral and strategic framework, the next season could be not just entertaining, but transformative.