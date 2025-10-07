Tears of Joy as Bbnaija S10 Winner Imisi Receives ₦80M Cheque & Brand New Car

After being recently declared the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, Opeyemi Imisi Ayanwale has been presented with a whopping ₦150 million prize package.

On October 7, 2025, Imisi struggled to hold back the tears as she was presented with a cheque for ₦80M and the keys to her brand new car during the prize presentation at Illupeju, Lagos.

It was a very emotional moment for Imisi and her family, who joined her at the ceremony where she received a total gift package of ₦150M, which is the biggest in the show's 10-year history.

The Grand Finale

At the show's finale held on October 5, 2025, Imisi secured a whopping 42.8% of the total votes, which was significantly higher than Dede's 15.94% who came in second place.



Her win saw her join Mercy Eke (2019), Phyna (2022), and Ilebaye (2023) as the women to have won the popular reality TV show.

Following the finale, fans, celebrities, and fellow housemates flooded social media with congratulatory messages, describing her as one of the show’s most deserving winners.

Imisi's journey to victory

The 23-year-old fashion designer and actress's journey began with talent auditions held in Lagos, Enugu, and Abuja, stood out from the start with her relatable nature and authenticity.

Imisi presented herself as a young, striving fashion designer chasing her big break. This narrative resonated strongly with a significant portion of the Nigerian public, who saw a reflection of their own struggles and aspirations in her.

While strategy is key to winning Big Brother Naija, authenticity hardly ever fails. Imisi’s unfiltered persona, marked by her witty remarks, playful personality, and "timed nonchalance," contrasted sharply with housemates perceived as overly strategic, calculated, or concerned with projecting a flawless image. Imisi was celebrated for being fully and genuinely herself.