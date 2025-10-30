Ciara Makes a Stunning Debut at Lagos Fashion Week in Onalaja

Ciara once said, “Bae, turn off that money counter, you know I love thumbin' through it,” and you can see the International Superstar, Grammy Award Winner loves having some good time. In the spirit of thumbin’ through, Ciara arrived in Lagos for the 15th edition of the Lagos Fashion Week.

Famous for her classic R&B tunes and stunning sense of style, the pop icon made her first-ever appearance at Lagos Fashion Week by showing up at Onalaja's showcase. Just days after celebrating her birthday, Ciara looked radiant, carrying herself with the grace of someone stepping into a fresh new year.

Ciara was spotted wearing a stunning, body-hugging long-sleeved dress from Onalaja's collection. It looked like a vibrant piece of art, full of colour and movement. The dress was a striking mix of electric orange, lilac, and deep blue.



It showcased some of the designer's signature abstract prints, beautifully mixed with delicate, flowing text details. The dress's shape really complemented Ciara's figure, highlighting her sleek lines with a touch of elegant charm.

The fabric's texture was lightweight yet structured, catching the soft runway light to emphasise its luxurious finish. Subtle high necklines and minimalist seams gave this dress a futuristic outlook, but the colour play brought a sense of warmth and vibrancy, perfectly mirroring Lagos's energy.

She paired the look with sleek, straight hair parted down the middle, a simple yet bold choice that let the dress command full attention. The makeup was soft-glam: radiant skin, nude lips, and defined eyes to keep her signature glow. Her jewellery was minimalist, just delicate rings that complemented rather than competed with the artistry of her outfit.

Ciara's presence in the front row certainly added to the buzz! Guests snapped photos of her smiling, clapping, and chatting with fellow fashion insiders—it was a real testament to the global recognition Nigeria's creative scene is getting. The singer seemed right at home, moving easily through the atmosphere and showing genuine interest and respect for the incredible artistry on display.

For years, Lagos Fashion Week has stood out as a vibrant showcase of African fashion, a place where designers skillfully blend innovation, cultural identity, and heritage. Ciara's visit wasn't just about a famous face showing up; it represented a meaningful boost to the culture.

Designed by Kanyinsola Onalaja, this brand is widely admired for its intricate beadwork, eye-catching silhouettes, and cultural motifs that pay tribute to Nigerian artistry while embracing a worldwide outlook. When Ciara first teamed up with the label, the synergy was obvious; they both exuded elegance, confidence, and a fearless creative spirit.

