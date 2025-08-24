BBNaija S10: Why I thought Imisi was a traditional worshiper – Thelma Lawson

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Thelma Lawson has said that she used to think fellow housemate Imisi was a traditional worshipper.

Speaking during a conversation with Kaybobo and Imisi in the kitchen after the Saturday night party, Thelma explained that Imisi’s mode of dressing and makeup gave her the impression.

With Imisi present during the conversation to clear the air, she told Thelma that she is actually a Christian and not a traditional worshipper.

“Imisi you be Christian?” Thelma asked before explaining that “The kain make up when you dey do, I think say you be traditional worshiper.”

While Thelma’s remark was greeted by laughter, Imisi quickly clarified by saying, “You are crazy. I’m a Christian.”

Although Imisi did not name the Christian denomination she belongs to, photos and videos of her wearing white garments on her social media pages suggest she is a member of the Celestial Church of Christ.

In another conversation that happened between another set of housemates after the Saturday party, Koyin recounted how a wealthy lady offered him money to get married to her.

During the conversation with Big Soso, Koyin said that the lady proposed giving him money to pay her bride price.

The conversation began when Big Soso approached Koyin to clarify his relationship with Dede.

Koyin explained to Soso that his relationship with Dede is purely platonic, stressing that getting women isn’t difficult for him.

He boasted that he is a “hot boy” and can get any woman he wants, including celebrities.

Koyin said, “Me and Dede, we are just friends, I don’t have any interest in her, I have told her. We are just enjoying each other’s company.

“If I want her, I will get her. I’m also a hot boy. I know how many women are dying for me outside including celebrities.

