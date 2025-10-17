In my opinion, you cannot attend a party in Lagos or any other Nigerian city without getting treated to a buffet of fashion mistakes. As Pretty Giran or PG — the Creative Director of Giran Since ‘02 — says, “Real style is not just knowing what to wear , but also what not to.” Before you step out for the next party, club, brunch, or night out, take a moment to look in the mirror. Watch out for these nine fashion mistakes that most partygoers make. If you find any, here's how to fix them. ALSO READ: What to Wear to Lagos Parties According to a Fashion Stylist

1. Over-Accessorising

Bro, your rings don’t need cousins. Sis, you don't have to wear every necklace you own to that event. A simple watch, chain, or bracelet is cool. Once you start stacking ten pieces like a walking jewellery store, you lose elegance. Accessories are accents, not a costume.

When in doubt, remove one before you step out. Simplicity is still luxury.

2. Dressing Off-Theme

You can’t wear club fits to a wedding or show up at brunch looking like you’re off to a board meeting. It’s giving confusion. Understand the tone of your event because style is situational. The best-dressed people are the ones who look like they belong. PG says: ‘Ask yourself — “If everyone dressed like me here, would it still make sense?”’

3. Ignoring Fit

No matter how much it costs, if it doesn’t fit, it doesn’t work. Those baggy suits, tight shirts, skinny jeans , and trousers that break awkwardly only make you look unpolished. For the ladies, your fit for that event defines your silhouette. Too tight isn’t sexy, too loose isn’t effortless unless you're intentional about it.

PG Tip: “The best outfit looks like it was made for you.”

4. Following Trends Blindly

Trends fade. Personal style doesn’t. Not every new TikTok trending look is for you. If it doesn’t align with your vibe, skip it. You don’t have to wear what’s “in” to be stylish. PG Tip: “Style is knowing when to follow and when to lead.

5. Dirty, Worn-out, or Wrong Footwear

You can tell a lot about someone from their shoes. In fact, the shoes are the first part of your outfit that most people notice. So, men, clean your sneakers, polish your loafers, respect your footwear. It frames your outfit. Women, know that a gorgeous outfit with rough heels or scuffed sneakers instantly ruins the picture.

According to PG, “Shoes aren’t accessories. They’re punctuation marks. Make sure they end the statement right.”

6. Ignoring Grooming

Your style for your next event isn’t just about clothes. It comes down to your skin, hair, scent, and overall presence. For men, avoid ashy elbows and chapped lips, trip that beard. Your skincare and grooming game are part of your overall look. Women should also take care of their edges and nails, wear the right fragrance, and check their hair texture. Do these before you join us outside. PG Tip: “Style without grooming is like design without finishing — incomplete.”

7. Overdoing Logos

Luxury doesn’t shout. It whispers. Head-to-toe designer doesn’t say rich. It shows you're trying too hard. Let quality, not the label, do the talking. PG Tip: “True luxury whispers.”

8. Wearing the Wrong Undergarments

Seamless is sanity. Visible pantylines, a loose undershirt hanging below your shirt, bra straps showing, or your undershirt showing through your white tee can ruin the cleanest look. What’s underneath should support the drip, not distract from it.

9. Ignoring Weather

It’s Lagos, not London—no need for trench coats in 30-degree heat. Your fabric choice is everything. Choose breathable fabric choices like linen or cotton, especially in hot weather. PG reminds us that ‘Comfort is the new cool.’

Final Words from Pretty Giran

"Fashion is how you express yourself; style is how you control that expression. Real style is knowing not just what to wear but what not to."