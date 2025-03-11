Imagine this: You pack your bags, arrive at the airport, and confidently place your suitcase on the security conveyor belt. Suddenly, an officer pulls you aside. “Sir/Madam, please step this way.” Confused, you watch as they dig through your bag and pull out something you never expected to be a problem, your jar of peanut butter, a bottle of lotion, or even a lighter. Wait, what?!

Most of us know that knives, guns, and explosives are banned at airports, but did you know that some completely normal household items are also restricted? Things you use every day, like baby powder, batteries, or even a simple can of spray deodorant, can land you in trouble at security checkpoints. To avoid unnecessary delays, embarrassment, or even missing your flight, here are everyday items that are surprisingly banned at airports, and why you might want to double-check your luggage before traveling. 1. Peanut butter & other "spreadable" foods

Believe it or not, peanut butter is considered a liquid by airport security. Why? Because it spreads, pours, and takes the shape of its container, just like lotion or cream. This means if you’re carrying more than 100ml (3.4 ounces) of peanut butter, you’ll be asked to throw it away. Other foods that fall under this weird rule include honey, mayonnaise, yoghurt, jam and jelly.

ALSO READ: What happens to items confiscated from passengers at the airport

2. Perfumes and body sprays

You love smelling good, but airport security doesn’t care about your signature scent. Large bottles of perfume or body spray are considered hazardous due to their alcohol content and pressurised containers. Pro tip: Carry a travel-size bottle under 100ml or buy your perfume after passing security. 3. Power banks & loose lithium batteries

In today’s world, we can’t survive without our gadgets. But if you have a power bank or spare lithium battery, be careful. Most airlines ban power banks in checked luggage because they can overheat and explode in cargo. Even in carry-on bags, only certain battery capacities are allowed (usually below 160Wh). Pro tip: Always pack power banks in your carry-on and check your airline’s watt-hour (Wh) limits before flying. 4. Nail clippers, scissors & small sharp objects

You wouldn’t think a nail clipper or tiny eyebrow scissors could be a security risk, but anything with a sharp edge raises red flags at airport checkpoints. If you must carry these, pack them in checked luggage instead of your hand luggage. 5. Powdery substances over 12oz (350ml)

Airport security is extra cautious with powdery substances because they could be used to hide illegal materials. If you’re traveling with more than 350ml (about a can of soda) of powder, expect extra screening or even confiscation. Common powders that can cause problems are, baby powder, protein powder, baking flour and spices (like suya pepper mix.) If traveling with powder, keep it under the 350ml limit and pack it separately for easy inspection.

ALSO READ: 10 common travel mistakes Nigerians make

6. Lighters and matchboxes

Smokers, beware! Many airports ban regular lighters and matchboxes, and even electronic lighters can get you into trouble. If you must carry a lighter, pack only one disposable lighter in your carry-on. 7. Musical instruments & large electronics

Musicians and photographers, this one’s for you. Some airlines ban or limit large musical instruments and professional cameras unless you declare them in advance. Items that need special approval: Large guitars or violins

Drones (some countries ban them entirely)

Professional cameras with detachable lenses If traveling with valuable electronics, check airline policies beforehand to avoid surprises. 8. Fresh fruits, vegetables & meat

Some countries have strict rules against bringing fresh produce due to biosecurity concerns. Even a small mistake like carrying fresh mangoes, suya, or dried fish can result in fines. Pro tip: Check destination country restrictions before packing any food.