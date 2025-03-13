EmpowerHERwithShopProtect: emPLE Launches IWD Campaign to Support Nigerian Businesswomen

In line with International Women’s Day 2025 and its theme #AccelerateAction, emPLE, a leading force in Nigeria’s financial services sector, launched the "Empower HER" campaign, an initiative aimed at providing financial security for businesswomen who play a vital role in sustaining local markets.

As part of the campaign, emPLE is offering free 1-year ShopProtect insurance to female entrepreneurs, ensuring their businesses remain protected against unforeseen risks. Their journeys, marked by resilience, challenges, and the realities of running a business have been captured in a powerful documentary, Watch here.

With risks like fire and theft posing constant threats, ShopProtect provides a vital safety net, allowing these women to focus on growth with confidence.

ShopProtect is designed for business owners with shops, offering accessible and affordable coverage that guarantees stability in times of uncertainty.

The "Empower HER" campaign underscores emPLE’s commitment to financial inclusion and security, reinforcing its role in supporting small businesses and driving long-term economic resilience.

For more information on ShopProtect, click here.

About emPLE

emPLE is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing insurance and investment solutions to retail and corporate clients across Africa. At emPLE, our purpose is to empower Africans by providing innovative financial solutions that enhance their freedom, security, and prosperity. We believe that true empowerment comes from providing not just access to financial products but also the knowledge and tools necessary for our customers to make informed decisions and achieve financial independence.

For more information about emPLE, visit: www.emple.group