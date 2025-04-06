Don't quit your 9-5 job if you don't know these things

There's a dangerous trend on the internet today. It's the notion that life is too short to sit unhappily in a job you don't like. So, expectedly, many young people are leaving their jobs to focus on their passions.

But you should ask whether it's a good idea to quit your job for a passion or business you barely know anything about.

Well, you can if you're sure of what you want to do and how to go about it. But before you pack your bags and give notice to your organisation, there are so many things you should know, and that's what we're dedicating this article to. Let's get right into it.

Income Doesn’t Come Instantly

The first reality that will hit you when you quit your job is the disappearance of the steady paycheck you've often taken for granted. Whether you’re starting a business, freelancing, or investing in a side hustle, income doesn’t start rolling in from the first day, or even the first month.

So, one question you should ask yourself is whether you can survive 6 - 12 months without a steady income? If not, your financial runway needs to be longer than you think. Build an emergency fund, and ideally, test your business or side hustle part-time before going all-in.

Freedom Comes With Discipline

It’s easy to dream of working from anywhere, setting your hours, and skipping the 9 a.m. meetings. But the truth is, freedom without structure can quickly turn into chaos. Time management becomes your biggest challenge. And guess what? No one’s going to chase you for deadlines, but well, you'll bear the consequences.

So, when considering moving to your own business, you must ensure that you are ready to be your own boss and employee at the same time.

You’re Now the Accountant, Marketer, and Customer Service Rep

When you’re solo, you're not just doing what you love. You’re also doing taxes, building your brand, handling clients, setting prices, writing contracts, etc. The list never ends.

So, before you switch, ask yourself whether you even understand the basics of learning a business. If you don't, you should pay attention to learning first before you can consider quitting.

Passion Alone Isn’t a Business Model

Loving something doesn’t mean people will pay for it. Your idea needs a market, a clear value proposition, and a way to generate revenue consistently.

Have you validated your business idea? Is it marketable to your target consumers? Forget the hype from friends and family. Fold your sleeves and get to work finding out what buyers really want.