7 things to do if you hate your job but can’t leave yet

Whenever you think about resigning, you remember the bills you have to pay, family obligations, the current job market or any other thing that keeps you tied to your position.

If this is your current situation, there are ways to make things more manageable while you plan your next steps. Below are seven things you can do to help you survive at a job you hate, at least for now.

1. Identify what you dislike about the job

The first step is to take time to analyze what exactly makes you unhappy about your current job. Is it the work itself, your boss, a toxic environment, or a lack of growth opportunities? Understanding the root cause can help you find specific ways to address the problem or shift your perspective and avoid such situations in your next job.

2. Focus on the positives

Even in a job you dislike, there are likely some benefits. It could be a steady paycheck, flexible hours, or proximity to home. Shifting your focus to these positives can help make the situation more bearable while you work on your long-term plans.

3. Get a support system

Talk to friends, family, or a trusted coworker about how you’re feeling. Sharing your frustrations can provide emotional relief and help you feel less isolated. If possible, consider connecting with a mentor for guidance on navigating career challenges.

4. Redesign your workday

You can also find small ways to make your workday more enjoyable. This can be listening to music or podcasts while working, personalising your workspace, or scheduling regular breaks to recharge.

5. Set boundaries

Sometimes, the reason you hate your job might be linked to certain things affecting your mental health. This is why you need to set boundaries to protect your mental health especially if your job demands are overwhelming. These simple changes can improve your mood and productivity.

6. Take care of yourself outside of work

Don’t let your job define your life. Invest in hobbies, relationships, and activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. When you’re happier outside of work, it’s easier to cope with challenges in your job.

7. Create a career plan

Start planning your exit strategy. You might not be able to leave your current job now, but you can at least plan how you intend to leave in the long run. Outline the steps you need to take to find a new job or a new business if that's what you want to go into next.

You can do things like updating your resume, developing need skills, networking, or saving money to cushion the transition. Having a plan gives you a sense of control and something to look forward to.