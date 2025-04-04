Can a Nigerian have 3 citizenships?

The Nigerian passport is considered one of the weakest for international travel.

As of 2025, the Nigerian passport is ranked 96th globally by the Guide Passport Index. And Nigerians have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 62 countries out of 195 countries worldwide in addition to high rejection rates when applying for visas to certain countries.

According to reports, they face a 32% visa refusal rate in the United Kingdom and 67% visa refusal rate in the United States.

Hence, to escape the limitations of the Nigerian passport, many Nigerians are exploring the benefits of holding multiple citizenships to improve their global mobility and access better opportunities.

They are seeking second or even third citizenship to gain easier access to countries with stronger passports. But is it legally possible for a Nigerian to have three citizenship?

Let's find out.

Can a Nigerian Hold Three Citizenship?

Yes, a Nigerian can have three citizenship, but it depends on how the nationalities were acquired. There is no legal limit to the number of passports a Nigerian can hold, as long as each country involved allows multiple citizenships. Most countries permit dual or multiple citizenship, while a few require individuals to renounce their original nationality.

Nigeria’s Citizenship Laws

By Birth: Nigerians by birth are allowed dual or multiple citizenship without losing their Nigerian nationality. By Naturalization or Marriage: If you are a Nigerian by naturalization or marriage, you are required to renounce your Nigerian citizenship before taking a second passport.

Countries That Allow Multiple Citizenships for Nigerians

Several countries allow Nigerians to hold multiple citizenships without renouncing their Nigerian nationality. Some popular choices include: United Kingdom – Allows Nigerians to retain their Nigerian nationality while holding a British passport.

United States – U.S. citizens can hold multiple passports, including Nigerian nationality.

Canada – Canada permits multiple citizenship, making it a top choice for Nigerians.

Australia – Nigerians can become Australian citizens without renouncing their Nigerian nationality.

Portugal – Offers citizenship-by-investment, allowing Nigerians to obtain an EU passport.

Grenada & St. Kitts & Nevis – These Caribbean nations offer citizenship-by-investment programs that allow multiple nationalities.

Countries That Restrict Dual Citizenship

Some nations do not allow multiple citizenships. If a Nigerian obtains citizenship from countries like Germany, China, India, they may be required to renounce their Nigerian nationality.

Renouncing Nigerian Citizenship

A Nigerian can voluntarily renounce their citizenship if they wish to acquire a passport from a country that does not permit dual nationality.

Process for Renouncing Nigeria

Apply to the Nigerian Ministry of Interior.

Provide necessary documents, including proof of new citizenship.

Receive a Renunciation Certificate upon approval.

Involuntary Loss of Nigerian Citizenship

A Nigerian by naturalization or marriage may lose their nationality involuntarily under certain conditions, such as: Acquiring another nationality through naturalization before completing seven years of residence.

Being convicted of a crime and sentenced to three or more years in prison.

Committing acts of disloyalty to Nigeria.