Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria: Here's all you need to know

On February 22, 2025, a 12-year-old student at King's College presented with a sore throat and fever.

He was promptly referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he received appropriate antibiotics and a full dose of diphtheria antitoxin. . Despite these interventions, the student developed myocarditis, a severe complication of diphtheria affecting the heart and he tragically passed away on March 6, 2025.

Following this incident, health authorities identified 34 close contacts of the deceased student. Of these, 14 developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria and were admitted to LUTH for treatment. All symptomatic students are reportedly responding well to treatment.

What is Diphtheria?

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It primarily affects the respiratory system, causing sore throat, fever, and swollen glands in the neck.

One of its most dangerous symptoms is the formation of a thick, grayish membrane in the throat, which can obstruct breathing. If left untreated, diphtheria can lead to heart problems, nerve damage, and even death.

Causes of Diphtheria

Diphtheria is caused by the Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacterium, which produces a toxin that damages tissues in the body. The toxin spreads through the bloodstream, affecting vital organs such as the heart and kidneys. In some cases, Corynebacterium ulcerans, a related bacterium, can also cause diphtheria-like illness.

How Diphtheria Spreads

Diphtheria is highly contagious and spreads mainly through: Respiratory droplets : When an infected person coughs or sneezes, bacteria spread through the air and can infect others nearby.

Direct contact : Touching open sores or ulcers of an infected person can lead to transmission.

Contaminated objects: The bacteria can survive on surfaces like toys, cups, and utensils, allowing indirect spread.

Who’s At Risk Of Developing Diphtheria?

Anyone who isn’t protected by the vaccine and comes in close contact with an infected person can develop diphtheria. Adults can also get diphtheria and the risk factors include not being vaccinated, living in crowded or unsanitary conditions, being undernourished, and being over 60 years old.

Symptoms Of Diphtheria

Throat pain.

Weakness or fatigue.

Fever.

Swollen neck glands.

Problems breathing due to tissues obstructing your nose and throat.

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia).

Nerve, kidney or heart problems (if the bacteria enters your bloodstream).

An infected person typically shows signs of diphtheria around two to five days after exposure.

The Role of Vaccination in Preventing Diphtheria

The most effective way to prevent diphtheria is through vaccination. The diphtheria vaccine is part of the pentavalent vaccine given to infants and the DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) vaccine, which requires booster doses throughout childhood.

In response to the outbreak, Nigerian health authorities launched vaccination campaigns, urging parents to ensure their children receive the complete dose. Diphtheria is a preventable yet deadly disease that continues to pose a threat in Nigeria due to low immunization rates.

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to immediately launch a nationwide diphtheria vaccination campaign in schools to curb the spread of the deadly bacterial infection.

The motion was moved by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, during plenary on Wednesday, March 12th. The motion, titled The Outbreak of Diphtheria in King’s College, Lagos, highlighted the need for swift government intervention after the death of the 12-year-old student.

While presenting the motion, Rotimi lamented the rising cases of diphtheria, citing data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s Weekly Diphtheria Situation Report of January 26, 2025, which recorded 24,804 confirmed cases across 25 states since 2022, with 1,269 deaths in 18 states.

How To Prevent Diphtheria

1. Vaccination

The most effective way to prevent diphtheria is through vaccination, specifically with the DTaP (for children) or Tdap (for adolescents and adults) vaccines, which also protect against tetanus and pertussis.

2. Hygiene Practices

Handwashing: Frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after contact with potentially contaminated surfaces or before eating, is crucial to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Respiratory Hygiene : Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow can help prevent the spread of the bacteria that cause diphtheria.

Environmental Sanitation: Maintaining a clean environment can help reduce the risk of infection.