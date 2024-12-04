3 Nigerian herbs that cure common colds and flu

Runny noses, sore throats, and achy bodies are no fun for anyone. It's even harder when all you want is to feel better quickly.

Over-the-counter drugs and plenty of fluids are beneficial, but did you know some herbs might help ease your symptoms?

For generations, people have turned to natural remedies to support their health during illness. These herbs can boost your immune system and help you bounce back faster.

Here, we'll share some herbs that can help fight off common colds and flu. We'll also give you simple tips on how to use them safely at home.

NB: It's always a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional before trying new remedies, especially if you're on medication or have other health concerns.

1. Scent leaf

Scent leaf, also known as African basil, is a staple in Nigerian cooking and traditional medicine. It's believed to have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help alleviate cold and flu symptoms.

How to use: Brew a tea by boiling fresh scent leaves in water for about 10 minutes. Strain and drink warm. You can add honey or lemon to enhance the flavour and soothing effects.

2. Bitter leaf

Bitter leaf is commonly used in Nigeria for its potential health benefits. It is thought to boost the immune system and help the body fight off infections.

How to use: You can either wash fresh bitter leaves thoroughly to reduce bitterness and drink the extract, or boil the leaves in water and drink the extract warm. Due to its strong taste, you might mix it with other herbs or add a natural sweetener.

3. Lemongrass

Lemongrass is known for its refreshing aroma and potential health benefits. It may help relieve nasal congestion and soothe sore throats.

How to use: Boil fresh lemongrass stalks in water to make a fragrant tea. Drink it warm, adding honey for extra soothing effects.

A few final tips

While these herbs can support your recovery, they work best when combined with other healthy habits. Get plenty of rest, stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and herbal teas, and eat nourishing foods like fruits and vegetables. If your symptoms persist or worsen, see a medical professional.