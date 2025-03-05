Did you know the first ever university in the world was in Africa?

When people think of universities, they often picture famous institutions like Oxford, Harvard, or the Sorbonne in Paris. But what if we told you that the world’s first university wasn’t in Europe, but in Africa? That’s right, the first-ever degree-granting university was the University of Al-Qarawiyyin, founded in Fez, Morocco, in 859 AD.

This university existed long before the likes of Cambridge or Yale. It was a centre of knowledge, attracting scholars from across the world. Yet, many people don’t know this because African history is often overlooked or rewritten. So, how did this African university shape the world? Why don’t we hear about it as often as Western institutions? The birth of the world’s first university The University of Al-Qarawiyyin was founded by Fatima al-Fihri, a woman. She was a wealthy and educated Muslim woman who used her inheritance to build a learning institution. Unlike other centres of knowledge at the time, Al-Qarawiyyin provided structured, degree-based education, making it the first true university.

Subjects taught included mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, law, and medicine. It became a place where scholars from different backgrounds, Muslims, Jews, and Christians, came together to study and exchange ideas. Some of the greatest minds of the time, including famous philosophers like Ibn Khaldun and Averroes (Ibn Rushd), were connected to the university either as students or scholars. Even Pope Sylvester II, who later introduced Arabic numerals to Europe, studied at al-Qarawiyyin! Why does this matter? It proves that Africa was a global leader in education centuries ago.

It highlights the contributions of women in history, especially in academia.

It shows that knowledge and learning have always been at the heart of African civilisations.

ALSO READ: 5 countries where you can attend university for free

Why don’t we hear about it? Let’s be real—most history books focus on Western achievements. We constantly hear about the “Age of Enlightenment” in Europe but rarely about African scholars who influenced global knowledge. Some reasons for this include: Colonialism: European colonisation erased or ignored much of Africa’s intellectual history.

Eurocentrism: Western countries often control what is taught in schools worldwide.

Lack of documentation: While European universities kept detailed written records, many African institutions relied on oral traditions, making their history easier to overlook. It’s time to change this. Acknowledging Africa’s role in education helps correct historical biases. Why this history was almost forgotten

So why don’t more people know about Africa’s role in founding the world’s first university? The truth is, history has been written and controlled largely by Western scholars, and for a long time, African and Islamic contributions to global knowledge were either ignored or downplayed. The idea that formal education and structured universities are a “European invention” is simply not true. African and Middle Eastern scholars were making significant contributions to science, medicine, and philosophy while parts of Europe were still struggling through the Dark Ages. The fact that a woman founded the first-ever university also challenges outdated narratives about women’s roles in education and leadership. Fatima al-Fihri was a visionary—someone who saw the value of knowledge and ensured its spread. Yet, how many history books mention her name? Why this matters today This history changes the way we see Africa’s place in global education. Today, when people think of Africa, they focus on poverty, instability, and lack of access to education. But the reality is, Africa was once home to the greatest centres of learning in the world.