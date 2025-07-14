Buhari's funeral stalls as fresh update emerges

The funeral of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, will now be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

The ceremony, which was initially planned for Monday, July 14, was rescheduled following consultations with his family and associates in London, where he passed away.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda announced during a press briefing in Katsina on Monday, July 14.

He confirmed that the late President’s remains would arrive at the Katsina airport by noon on Tuesday, July 15, after which he would be laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

“After discussions with the family and close associates in London, it was agreed that his remains would be brought back to Nigeria on Tuesday.

“The janazah (funeral prayer) will take place at 2 pm in Daura,” Governor Radda stated.

Radda conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, the government, and the people of Katsina State.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the late President and to all Nigerians mourning the passing of this national icon,” he said.

The governor also offered prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul.

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus,” he said.

He further extended condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the loss of his predecessor.

“May Allah give us the strength to bear this great loss,” Radda added.

He assured that the state government, in collaboration with federal authorities and the Buhari family, is making arrangements for a dignified and befitting farewell.