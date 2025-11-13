When planning date night, scrolling endlessly for the perfect movie can be exhausting. The goal, after all, is to spark romance and bring back that chemistry. The right film can do just that, drawing you both in, setting the mood, and reigniting your connection.

A shared laugh, a tear, or a quick comment between scenes can leave you both saying, “I’m glad we watched that together.” That’s why we’ve handpicked 20 of the best date-night movies, which is a perfect mix of romance, comedy, drama, thrillers, and a little action to keep things exciting.

20 Date Night Movie Ideas

1. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

This movie is a visually rich adaptation of the classic novel. The tension between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy generates plenty of romantic electricity, and the period setting adds a dreamy escape quality.

2. La La Land (2016)

This movie is modern and stylish. It's about two dreamers in Los Angeles trying to hold onto love while chasing their ambitions. The music and bittersweet note make it both fun and emotionally layered, which is perfect for when you want something romantic with a touch of flair. Depending on your region, this movie is available on Netflix.

3. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

This is a rom-com classic that explores the transformation of friendship into love over many years. It’s warm, witty, and familiar in a comforting way, making it great for when you don’t want anything too heavy but still crave something meaningful.

4. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This is a 90s-era high-school rom-com with sharp dialogue, playful stakes, and genuine heart. If you’re looking for something lighter and fun, this is a strong choice.

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

This movie has multiple intersecting stories of love, missteps, discovery, and second chances. It balances humour with more serious emotional beats, so you’ll laugh and maybe also feel a bit.

6. The Proposal (2009)

The proposal is basically a fake engagement plus genuine chemistry. Sometimes the rom-com with a fun “twist” is ideal for a date night when you want to smile more than reflect.

7. You've Got Mail (1998)

This movie is a nostalgic romance that incorporates the internet/email as part of its appeal, making it easy to connect with emotionally. This is a good choice when you want something warm, safe, and comforting.

8. The Holiday (2006)

Cozy up with this if you want something cinematic and uplifting. It's about travel, change of scenery, new possibilities, the kind of film that gives you escapism plus romance.

9. Sylvie’s Love (2020)

If you’re in the mood for something less predictable and more elegant, this fits. It's set in an earlier era, with jazz and slower-burn romance that allows you both to quiet down and lean into the story.

10. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

This movie would give you energy and fun, and it's ideal for when your date night can have a little more sparkle. It has glamour, culture, laughs, and romance.

11. Love & Basketball (2003)

If you and your partner appreciate something a bit different from the standard rom-com, this is a thoughtful pick. It's romance plus sports, showing long-term growth of a couple, both personally and relationally.

12. My Oxford Year (2025)

A romantic dramedy starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, set in England’s Oxford, with a mix of charm, emotion, and love-story stakes.

13. Get Out (2017)

This movie is a thriller, with social commentary and a hint of romance. Watching something a little intense together can create a shared adrenaline rush.

14. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

If you’re in the mood for something serious, this is it. It's deep, emotional, and powerful.

15. The Fall Guy (2024)

This is ideal when you want a bit more movement and spectacle but still want the romantic moment. The Fall Guy features action, romance, a bit of stunts, and a bit of heart.

16. 50 First Dates (2004)

This movie is sweet and playful with a fun premise (memory loss) that keeps the romantic stakes interesting. It's perfect for a date night when you want to feel uplifted.

17. Serendipity (2001)

If your date night mood is dreamy and hopeful, pick this. The movie has fate, chance, and long-distance moments in the “what if” sense.

18. The Big Sick (2017)

If you're looking for something more grounded and less formulaic, this is a strong option. The movie is based on a true story, with real cultural context, humour, and emotional truth.

19. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

This option is great when you both appreciate something offbeat and distinct, rather than mainstream. It's quirky, indie charm plus a sweet love story.

20. Nobody Wants This (2024)

