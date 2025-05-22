Countries that invest in education, research, and cultural learning often find themselves at the forefront of global progress.

A new study by World Population Review in 2025 reveals the top 10 countries with the highest average IQs today. This result is based on the Lynn/Becker scale. Lynn and Vanhanen produced a dataset which claimed to provide average 'national IQs' for nation-states worldwide.

But what does IQ truly measure, and why do some countries consistently top the list? Let’s explore the science behind this.

What is IQ and How is It Measured?

IQ, or intelligence quotient, is a standardised score that aims to measure a person’s cognitive abilities in relation to the general population. It evaluates a range of skills, including:

Logical reasoning

Problem-solving

Mathematical and verbal ability

Abstract thinking

Memory and spatial reasoning

IQ is typically measured using a series of standardised tests. These tests are designed to provide a normalised score, with 100 as the average. Scores above 100 suggest higher-than-average intelligence, while those below may indicate cognitive challenges.

Why Do Some Countries Have Higher IQs?

Countries with high average IQs often have rigorous academic standards, low malnutrition rates, advanced healthcare systems, and strong parental involvement in education. In East Asia, for example, there is a cultural and institutional push for academic excellence from a young age. Other factors include:

Access to quality education

Healthcare and nutrition

Socio-economic stability

Cultural emphasis on learning

Genetic diversity and population health

Government investment in science and technology

Top 10 Countries with the Highest IQ in 2025

These are the ten countries leading the world in intelligence, based on the updated Lynn/Becker scale.

1. Japan (IQ: 106.48)

Japan consistently leads IQ rankings thanks to its high-performing education system, focus on discipline and critical thinking, and societal investment in innovation. The country also benefits from a strong STEM curriculum. STEM education, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, is a pedagogical approach that integrates these four disciplines to foster a holistic understanding of the world and develop critical skills . Japan's culture also promotes lifelong learning.

2. Taiwan (IQ: 106.47)

Taiwan’s booming tech industry and educational competitiveness have helped shape a highly intelligent population. The country is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. This is the process of creating electronic devices called integrated circuits (ICs), which are made up of numerous transistors and other components, on a silicon wafer. It is a field that demands advanced cognitive and engineering skills.

3. Singapore (IQ: 105.89)

Singapore’s rigorous curriculum emphasises logic, reasoning, and science from an early age. With one of the most well-funded education systems globally, it’s no surprise the city-state ranks third.

4. Hong Kong (IQ: 105.37)

Hong Kong combines a world-class education system with a cultural emphasis on academic success. Studies also point to the region’s iodine-rich diet, a nutrient linked to cognitive development, as a contributing factor.

5. China (IQ: 104.10)

China’s strategic investment in STEM education, coupled with a culture that places high value on academic excellence, positions it firmly in the top five. The country’s fast-growing innovation sector also helps develop intellectual potential across generations.

6. South Korea (IQ: 102.35)

With a society heavily focused on educational performance, South Korea’s students often face intense academic pressure. However, this also means early mastery of math, science, and problem-solving, leading to high national IQ scores.

7. Belarus (IQ: 101.60)

Belarus benefits from a long-standing tradition of strong academic foundations in math and science. The country’s commitment to universal education and intellectual development makes it a top performer in Europe.

8. Finland (IQ: 101.20)

Often hailed as having one of the best education systems in the world, Finland focuses on equality, creative thinking, and well-trained educators. Its students consistently perform well on global assessments.

9. Liechtenstein (IQ: 101.07)

Despite its size, Liechtenstein invests heavily in education and public welfare. The nation’s high standard of living, healthcare, and access to multilingual learning all contribute to its impressive average IQ.

10. Germany (IQ: 100.74)

Germany rounds out the top 10 with a strong academic and technical education system, abundant research institutions, and a history of scientific contributions. Its robust healthcare and high-quality living standards also play a key role.