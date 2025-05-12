If you do these 5 things, your IQ is higher than average

We all like to think we’re a little smarter than the average person. And while IQ tests aren’t something most of us take every day, there are little signs in your daily habits that might hint at just how sharp your brain really is.

I’m not talking about solving equations in your sleep or speaking six languages fluently, although that would be impressive. I’m talking about everyday things, the stuff you might be doing without even realising it.

These subtle habits can be quiet indicators of a high IQ. They won’t make you Einstein, but if a few of these sound familiar, science says you might just have more brainpower than you give yourself credit for.

1. You talk to yourself a lot

If you’ve ever found yourself muttering under your breath or having full-on conversations while alone, don’t worry, you’re not weird, you’re possibly brilliant. Studies suggest that self-talk can improve cognitive performance, help you stay focused, and boost problem-solving.

Talking out loud helps you clarify your thoughts, make better decisions, and process information. High-IQ individuals often rely on internal or external dialogue to work through complex ideas or organise their thoughts.

2. You’re a night owl

Do you feel most alive when everyone else is asleep? Research has linked late-night activity with higher intelligence. One study found that people with higher IQs tend to go to bed later and wake up later.

This doesn’t mean all night owls are geniuses, but the tendency to stray from “normal” sleep patterns is often associated with creative thinking, independence, and cognitive flexibility.

So if your brain lights up at 1 a.m. while others are drooling into their pillows, it might be your intelligence clock ticking.

3. You worry more than most

Believe it or not, overthinking and anxiety have been tied to higher intelligence. Some psychologists believe that smart people worry more because they’re better at imagining worst-case scenarios, which, while stressful, is a sign of an active and analytical mind.

Of course, too much anxiety isn’t healthy. But a certain level of worry shows that your brain is constantly scanning, analysing, and trying to stay ahead of problems. In short, your mental radar is sharp.

4. You enjoy being alone

High-IQ individuals are often comfortable in their own company. They don’t need constant social interaction to feel validated or entertained. In fact, some studies show that intelligent people feel less happiness from frequent socialising. They prefer deep conversations or quiet solitude.

That doesn’t mean you're antisocial; it means your brain enjoys quality over quantity. Alone time gives you space to reflect, learn, and create, all hallmarks of high intelligence.

5. You’re curious about everything

Curiosity is a huge sign of intelligence. People with high IQs often ask “why?” and “how?” even about the simplest things. They’re not satisfied with surface-level knowledge, they dig deeper, question assumptions, and love learning for learning's sake.

Whether it’s falling into a YouTube rabbit hole about black holes or reading Wikipedia pages for fun, your hunger for knowledge says a lot about your mental wiring.

As Albert Einstein once said, “I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.” Same, Albert. Same.

You don’t need a 160 IQ score to know you’re smart. Sometimes, it’s the little habits that tell the real story. If you're doing all five we mentioned, go ahead and brag a little. Quietly, of course, in your head. Like a true genius.