President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law on May 29, 2024, reinstating Nigeria's original anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," which was first adopted upon independence in 1960 and used until 1978.

This anthem, with lyrics by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams and music composed by Frances Benda, replaces "Arise, O Compatriots," the anthem that had been in use since 1978.

The reinstatement of "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" has been met with mixed reactions. Proponents argue that the original anthem is a stronger symbol of unity, peace, and prosperity, reflecting the nation's foundational values. Critics, however, have expressed concerns over the lack of public consultation in the decision-making process and have pointed out that the anthem's composer was not Nigerian.

Here are the full lyrics of the reinstated national anthem:

Nigeria, We Hail Thee

I

Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve Our sovereign Motherland.

II

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honoured,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

III

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

As Nigeria moves forward with the reinstatement of "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," this anthem now carries the weight of the nation’s past. We can only hope and pray for a brighter future for the Giant of Africa.