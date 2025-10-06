Loud music, eye-catching moves, sweat-slicked bodies, big booties, bosoms on display. Men with either a shayo cup or a stick of smoke in hand, and youthful fashion drips spread across the electric crowd. It was indeed a consistent feast for the eyes at all three Mainland Block Parties I attended in the space of eight days. Each one, better than the last. For anyone who’s ever found themselves deep in the crowd at Mainland Block Party , you know the feeling: Lagos at its most electric, unapologetic, and alive. From the contagious energy of the hosts (s/o to Ayo Santos and MIA), the intoxicating DJ sets and transitions, to the surprise artist cameos, it was clear that the organisers of this event aren’t taking the planning lightly. But what’s striking isn’t just the energy, it’s the growth over the years.

From Street Party to Cultural Powerhouse

But Mainland Block Party wasn't always a household name. Back in 2018, it was just another party trying to claim space in a city already drowning in nightlife options. Now? Drawing crowds of over 3,000 at its recent editions. It's a cultural mainstay, a calendar event, a stage every DJ wants to play. “I’ve been playing since 2018,” says DJ Titanium to me, grinning, right before his set at Respect the DJ Vol. 2 edition. “There aren’t many platforms where you perform to 1,000 or 2,000 people regularly. That’s huge. It’s helped my brand visibility big time.” Veteran DJ Neptune echoes that sentiment, speaking with me at the same event. “They’ve taken it to the next level, from the setup to the energy. It's been crazy growth. I even played at their New York edition. They’re doing a lot for the culture.” And that’s the thing. This isn’t just a Lagos thing anymore; it’s global.

Organised Chaos Never Looked This Good

ADVERTISEMENT

The team behind it—Alhaji Popping, Bizzle Oshikoya, The Plug, and some of their ever-passionate hosts Ayo Santos and MIA—have built a machine that keeps growing through the chaos. Speaking with me at the Respect the DJ Vol. 2 edition, Ayo Santos explains that, “Every show is different. The lineup’s always mad. Like this one? Volume 1 was so wild, we had to do Volume 2. Every time, it’s a shutdown.”

Therapy, But With Speakers

But beyond the beats and basslines, there’s something deeper. In a country where pressure mounts daily and therapy costs a fortune, this party serves as a much-needed release. In the words of an attendee at the Fuji Street Carnival edition last night, “If we dwell on the state of things, we’ll fall into depression. Better to spend our small, devaluing naira to stay happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the idea here: joy as rebellion, groove for survival. The drinks may be different, the DJs may rotate, but the heart of it stays the same. Lagos youth refusing to bow to the weight of Nigeria’s chaos. For DJ Kaywise, who’s performing for the first time at the Respect the DJ Vol. 2 edition, confirms that the energy is magnetic. “The team is doing great,” he says. “When they reached out, I was like, yeah, I want in.” And he’s not alone. The crowd keeps multiplying, the reputation keeps growing, and the sound is a blend of it all.

So, Is Mainland Block Party Our Coachella?