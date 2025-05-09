If, like me, you’re someone who likes your nightlife off the beaten path. This means more parties in warehouses, raves and fewer VIP sections and tables at nightclubs, then you’re probably already orbiting the same scene as Catch The Gigs. Founded to spotlight Lagos’ most exciting alternative nightlife events, the media outfit has been documenting the city’s electronic evolution long before it became trendy.

The electronic music scene in Lagos thrives in spaces where innovation meets rebellion, where underground sounds find mainstream appeal without losing their edge. A handful of parties have mastered this balance.

I spoke with Temple Egemasi, Catch The Gigs’ creative director (and someone I frequently run into at these events), about the raves shaping the future of Lagos nightlife. Some I’ve attended, others I already have tickets for. These are not just parties; they’re cultural moments. From sonic experimentation to visual storytelling, here are the five raves you should know.

Group Therapy

Founded and curated by DJ Aniko , Group Therapy has become a cornerstone of Lagos’ electronic music expansion. The party operates on a dual frequency; accessible enough to draw first-time ravers, yet uncompromising in its dedication to pushing subgenres like AfroHouse, 3-step, and Gqom into the Nigerian mainstream. It is safe to argue that its success lies in meticulous curation.

“Group Therapy does a good job blending International acts like Laolu, Amémé, and Pierre Johnson with fellow Lagos prodigies like WeAreAllChemicals and DuttyYosa , bridging Lagos and the global EDM circuit,” Temple tells me. “Collaborations with Boiler Room and Keep Hush have not only elevated its profile but also validated Nigeria’s place in the global rave conversation. Again, each edition functions as both a party and a statement, proving that Lagos can nurture electronic music culture without dilution.”

Group Therapy VIII will take place on 23 May in collaboration with Spotify, continuing Aniko's mission to soundtrack the city’s nocturnal pulse.

Element House

Temple describes Element House as a “masterclass in crowd dynamics.” Its typical layout is divided into tables, sections, and open dance areas, suitable for different engagement levels, from casual observers to full immersion seekers.

What distinguishes Element House is its role as a talent forge, propelling DJs like Sigag Lauren and Iceyy into the spotlight. Another noteworthy feature is the venue’s layout, proving that a party can be both inclusive and discerning.

Spektrum’s Element House predates Lagos’ current EDM boom, serving as an incubator for the scene long before it gained widespread acceptance. Hosted monthly, it strikes a rare balance between commercial appeal and underground credibility, making it an ideal entry point for newcomers while retaining the loyalty of seasoned ravers.

The lineup philosophy is deliberately eclectic, spanning rhythmic disco, deep house, and techno, ensuring no two editions feel the same. This weekend, Element House reaffirms its status as a pillar of Lagos’ nightlife infrastructure.

Monochroma Live

Monochroma Live emerged from the no-longer-unlikely intersection of tech and electronic music; it was founded by tech bros turned DJs, Blak Dave and Proton .

Since its debut in June 2024 at The Vault Social House, the party has carved a niche as a tastemaker for 3-step and adjacent subgenres, blending stark monochromatic branding with bass-heavy experimentation. Its bi-monthly scheduling lends each edition a sense of occasion, turning raves into cultural events rather than routine gatherings.

The lineup strategy is deliberately transnational, juxtaposing Lagos-born stars like Aniko and Blak Dave with international acts such as Thakzin and Jnr SA. This global-local fusion and backing from KVLT and Fearless positions Monochroma as a hub for forward-thinking, all-around design.

The next instalment on 21 June promises another iteration of its signature formula: high-concept aesthetics meeting uncompromising beats.

Sunday Service

Sunday Service thrives on paradox: It’s structured yet spontaneous, spiritual yet far from solemn. The music leans into AfroHouse and Dance, with sets that ebb and flow like the nearby tides. Its unconventional approach to ticketing sets it apart: Attendees pay what they deem fair, a nod to the communal ethos of traditional worship.

“Deji, known as ‘ The Sonic Shepherd ’, reimagined the Sunday evening ritual with this waterside gathering at The Lighthouse Bar & Grill,” Temple notes. “The setting plays a crucial role, with open-air acoustics and subdued lighting creating an atmosphere that’s more intimate than immersive.”

It’s a rave for those who prefer conversation between drops, where the crowd skews toward seasoned electronic music devotees rather than trend-chasers. Fortnightly, Sunday Service proves Lagos’ nightlife doesn’t always need thunderous energy to leave a lasting impression.

Ile Ijo

Started by Abiodun , Ilé Ijó is where themed raving reaches its zenith. Each bimonthly edition alternates between the main Ilé Ijó event and its Drum & Bass special, hosted by Marina Rd Sound, a resident DJ. Ile Ijo is a meticulously crafted universe, from the promotional assets to the on-site decor.

In March, the version aptly named “Venus,” celebrated divine femininity through an all-female DJ lineup: Aniko, 3FIA, WeAreAllChemicals, Earthsurfin, and Ayo Fawo.

“Beyond spectacle, Ilé Ijó’s genius lies in its narrative cohesion. Every element, from music to visuals, serves the central theme. It’s a rare example of a party that functions as a dancefloor and an art installation.”

By spotlighting genres adjacent to traditional Nigerian music, it also challenges the boundaries of what electronic events can represent. Marina Rd will command the digital kicks on 18 May, and the Ilé Ijó main house reconvenes with a special edition on 28 June.

These five movements share a refusal to treat raving as mere entertainment. Instead, they operate as cultural labs, testing sonic boundaries, redefining accessibility, and showing that Lagos’ nightlife can be as intellectually stimulating as it is hedonistic. Whether through Group Therapy’s global ambitions or Ilé Ijó’s thematic precision, each party offers a distinct lens into the future of Nigerian electronic music.