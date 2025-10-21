When 52-year-old Bayo (not real name) first felt a small lump under his nipple, he brushed it off. “Probably just muscle strain,” he told himself. Six months later, the lump grew, and his nipple started to retract. A hospital visit confirmed what he never imagined possible: breast cancer . His story is uncommon but not unique, and it reveals a painful truth: men can get breast cancer, too .

Most people hear ‘breast cancer’ and instantly think of women. But few realise that men can get it too. The numbers are small, but the risk is real. Globally, men account for just 0.5–1% of all breast cancer cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) . In Nigeria, studies show male breast cancer makes up between 1.7% and 9% of diagnosed cases.

Rare, yes, but not impossible. Again, because it’s so uncommon, most men don’t even consider the possibility until it’s too late.

‘The Rarity Has Made Awareness Low’

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Oluwadunsin Oluwaseyitan Adesopo , a medical doctor and reproductive health educator passionate about population health and public awareness, says rarity is one of the biggest challenges. “The vast majority of breast cancer cases are found among women, but in rare cases, men can have it too,” she explains. “Unfortunately, the rarity has made awareness very low, and that’s why most men present late.” In Nigeria, most breast cancer campaigns are female-focused, from hospital posters to October awareness drives, leaving little room for male education. The message unintentionally reinforces the idea that breast cancer is “not a man’s concern.” As a result, countless men like Bayo miss early warning signs or delay seeking help.

What Causes Breast Cancer in Men?

While there’s no single cause, several risk factors can raise the odds:

- Hormonal Imbalance and High Estrogen Levels

ADVERTISEMENT

Men naturally have small amounts of estrogen, but when these levels rise (due to obesity, chronic liver disease, or certain medications), the hormone can stimulate breast tissue growth and increase the risk of cancer.

- Genetic Mutations

Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes significantly raise a man’s risk of developing breast cancer. A family history of breast or ovarian cancer on either side should prompt regular screening.

- Klinefelter Syndrome

This rare chromosomal disorder (where a man has an extra X chromosome, XXY instead of XY) causes higher estrogen and lower testosterone levels, creating conditions for breast tissue growth and increased cancer risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Age

The risk increases with age, typically affecting men aged 50 to 70, when hormone regulation naturally weakens and cell damage accumulates over time.

- Radiation Exposure

Men who have undergone radiation therapy to the chest area — for example, during treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma — may develop breast cancer years later.

- Lifestyle Factors

ADVERTISEMENT

Excessive alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, smoking, and diets high in processed or fatty foods can indirectly increase the risk by contributing to hormonal imbalance and weight gain.

“Men with high levels of estrogen due to medical conditions such as liver disease or obesity are at higher risk,” Dr Oluwadunsin says. “Also, a strong family history of breast cancer, genetic mutations like BRCA, and chromosomal conditions such as Klinefelter syndrome can increase susceptibility.” Other factors like age, hormone therapy for prostate cancer, and unhealthy lifestyles also contribute. Essentially, anything that increases estrogen levels or interferes with hormonal balance can make a difference.

‘The Earliest Sign Is Usually Painless’

Unlike women, men rarely do self-checks. Partly because they don’t think they need to. But the signs are similar, and understanding them can make all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Painless Lump or Thickening

The most common early sign is a firm, painless lump beneath the nipple or areola. Men tend to ignore it until it becomes larger or uncomfortable.

- Nipple Retraction or Inversion

When the nipple begins to pull inward instead of pointing outward, it could mean a tumour beneath is tugging on the tissue.

- Skin Changes

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch for redness, puckering, scaling, or a texture that looks like an orange peel (peau d’orange). These are subtle but serious signs of underlying inflammation or tumour growth.

- Nipple Discharge

Any fluid from the nipple (clear, yellow, or bloody) is abnormal in men and warrants immediate medical attention.

- Pain, Swelling, or Tenderness

While the early stages are usually painless, later stages can cause discomfort or visible swelling in one side of the chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The earliest sign is usually a painless lump near or under the nipple,” Dr Oluwadunsin notes. “Other symptoms can include nipple retraction, discharge, or changes in skin texture.” She stresses that early detection saves lives. “Men with significant risk factors should do monthly self-checks and see a doctor immediately if they notice anything unusual.”

Treatment Options for Male Breast Cancer

While rare, treatment for male breast cancer largely mirrors that of female breast cancer, though tailored for men’s physiology and hormonal balance.

1. Surgery

The most common first-line treatment is a mastectomy: a surgical removal of the affected breast tissue, sometimes including nearby lymph nodes if cancer has spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Radiation Therapy

This helps destroy remaining cancer cells after surgery or shrink tumours before surgery. It’s often used for advanced or aggressive cases.

3. Chemotherapy

Powerful drugs are used to kill cancer cells or stop their growth. Depending on the stage, chemotherapy may come before or after surgery.

4. Hormone Therapy

ADVERTISEMENT

Since many male breast cancers are estrogen-receptor positive, hormone-blocking drugs like tamoxifen are used to prevent estrogen from feeding the cancer’s growth.

5. Targeted Therapy

In cases where the tumour shows specific genetic markers (like HER2 positivity), targeted drugs can attack only the cancer cells without harming healthy tissue.

6. Lifestyle and Supportive Care

Post-treatment, patients are encouraged to maintain a healthy diet, manage weight, limit alcohol, and attend regular check-ups to prevent recurrence and manage side effects. “Treatment is essentially the same as for women (surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hormone therapy) But the later it’s caught, the tougher the fight,” Dr Oluwadunsin adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Should You Do When You Find the Lump?

Because of poor awareness and stigma, most male patients in Nigeria present late, often when the cancer has already advanced. “Men usually have late presentation because they don’t believe they can get breast cancer,” Dr Oluwadunsin explains. “That delay leads to poorer prognosis and lower survival rates.” Treatment, she adds, is essentially the same as for women (surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hormone therapy). But the later it’s caught, the tougher the fight.

But here's what you should not do when you find the lump.

For many men, admitting to a “breast issue” makes them feel less of a man. That feeling is another quiet casualty of how society teaches men to be strong, not vulnerable. “Many men see it as a ‘female disease’ and don’t want to be seen as weak,” Dr Oluwadunsin says. “There’s also poor health-seeking behaviour generally, and limited advocacy about male breast cancer in our environment.” ALSO READ: Why Nigerian Men Still Struggle to Say ‘I’m Not Okay’ — Through the Voices of Men and the Mind of a Therapist She recalls hearing about a man who discovered his condition too late. “Sadly, the man passed on shortly after diagnosis because he presented at an advanced stage and had other health complications,” she says quietly.

How to Prevent Breast Cancer in Men?

ADVERTISEMENT

While not all cases are preventable, lifestyle habits can reduce risk and improve overall health. Experts recommend: Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding obesity

Limiting alcohol consumption and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables

Exercising regularly to support hormonal balance

Doing monthly self-checks, especially if you have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer

Visiting a doctor promptly if you notice any changes around your chest or nipple

How to Do a Breast Self-Check (For Men)

Checking yourself takes less than a minute, and it could save your life.

Step 1: Stand in front of a mirror

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at your chest for any visible changes: swelling, skin dimpling, redness, or nipple inversion.

Step 2: Use your fingers to feel around your chest

With the pads of your fingers, move in small circular motions from the outer chest toward the nipple. Check for any lumps, thickened tissue, or tenderness.

Step 3: Don’t forget your armpit area

Gently press around the armpit to feel for any swollen lymph nodes or unusual bumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 4: Squeeze the nipple gently

Watch for discharge. It is often clear, yellowish, or bloody fluid that can be a warning sign.

Step 5: If you notice anything unusual, don’t wait

Book an appointment with a doctor or visit the nearest hospital for a proper examination. Tip: Do this once a month, ideally after a warm bath or shower when your skin is relaxed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Closing: ‘Breast Cancer Doesn't Discriminate’