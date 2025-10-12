5 healthy habits young Nigerian women should adopt early to prevent Breast Cancer

Every October, the world turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but beyond the ribbons, speeches from our favourite celebs, and countless social media posts, the real power lies in what we do every day.

Let’s be real, in Nigeria, hearing the word breast cancer can sound scary, but the truth is breast cancer remains one of the leading health concerns among women, with thousands of new cases reported each year.

While factors like age and genetics play a role, the WHO says your day-to-day lifestyle choices, from what you eat to how much you exercise, can make a huge difference.

The good news is you don’t need to revamp your entire life or spend millions to stay healthy. Baby steps, determination, and consistent habits can help reduce your risk and keep your body stronger for longer.

Here are five simple things every young Nigerian woman can start doing today to protect her health and lower her risk of breast cancer.

1) Eat more fresh foods

Your kitchen could be your first protector and defender. Eating more fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains helps your body fight harmful toxins. Nigerian staples like Ugu (pumpkin leaves), garden egg, and beans are packed with antioxidants that protect your cells.

Endeavour to reduce your intake of processed or fried foods and yes, even those delicious roadside snacks like puff puff, plantain chips, doughnuts, etc, and drink lots of water daily.

2️) Stay physically active

You don’t need to be a gym rat to stay active. Dancing, taking a walk, skipping, or even doing house chores count as exercise. Regular movement helps your body balance hormones and maintain a healthy weight, vital for reducing breast cancer risk.

Tip: You should aim for at least 30 minutes of activity five times a week.

3️) Avoid alcohol and smoking

Excessive alcohol intake has been linked to a higher risk of breast cancer because it can change hormone levels, and the same goes for smoking. If you drink alcohol, do it in moderation, and if you smoke, this is your sign to quit. Your lungs, liver, and breasts will thank you.

4️) Check your breasts regularly

Early detection is everything. Doing a monthly self-breast exam helps you notice any unusual changes like lumps, pain, or discharge. The best time to check is a few days after your period ends, when your breasts are less tender. If you notice anything unusual, see a doctor immediately. Remember, early detection can save your life.

5️) Go for breast screenings

Even if you feel perfectly fine or don’t feel anything unusual, schedule a clinical breast exam at least once a year. Women aged 40 and above should also discuss mammograms with their doctors. Some hospitals and NGOs often offer free breast screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), so take advantage of these opportunities.

Breast cancer prevention starts with simple, consistent habits. Eat right, stay active, avoid harmful substances, and check yourself often.

