Every woman has her own preferences, but some body features seem to stand out more than others. Being attractive isn’t just about looks though; confidence, good hygiene, and how a man carries himself are also equally important. A man who feels good about himself instantly becomes more attractive. That being said, here are certain physical traits that many women seem to find irresistible. 1. A strong jawline

A sharp, well-defined jawline is one of the first things many women notice. It gives the face structure and makes a man look more masculine. Some studies even suggest that a strong jawline is linked to good health and strength. While not every man has a naturally chiselled jaw, keeping a healthy weight and maintaining good posture can make it look more defined. 2. Broad shoulders

There’s something about broad shoulders that instantly makes a man look stronger and more protective. Many women find wide shoulders attractive because they create a classic V-shape, which gives the impression of a fit and healthy body. If your shoulders aren’t naturally broad, exercises like push-ups, swimming, and weightlifting can help build that upper body shape. 3. Nice hands

You might not think hands matter much, but they do! Many women notice a man’s hands, especially if they are well-groomed. Strong, clean hands with neatly trimmed nails can be surprisingly attractive. Soft, smooth hands are nice, but a little roughness—like hands that show hard work—can also be appealing.

ALSO READ: Men who do this one thing daily are more attractive to women

4. A deep voice

While this isn’t a body feature you can see, it’s still a big part of physical attraction. A deep, smooth voice is linked to confidence and maturity. It can make a man seem more powerful and appealing. If you don’t naturally have a deep voice, speaking slowly and with confidence can make it sound more attractive. 5. A confident posture

Standing tall with shoulders back and head held high instantly makes a man look more attractive. Good posture not only improves your appearance but also makes you seem more confident and self-assured. Slouching, on the other hand, can make you look unsure of yourself. The way you carry yourself speaks volumes, so walk with confidence.