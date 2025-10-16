Blord’s “iPhone 17 Pro” Sparks Outrage: Nigerians React

Social media influencer and businessman Blord has found himself at the centre of controversy after unveiling what he called an iPhone 17 Pro , a device now revealed to be a refurbished iPhone XR. The story has taken over Nigerian Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, with thousands of people questioning how an older model could suddenly become a “new release” and sell for around ₦400,000.

The uproar has ignited a wider conversation about fake iPhones in Nigeria, influencer marketing ethics, and how far people will go to appear trendy in the digital age.

What Exactly Did Blord Do?

Blord, whose real name is Linus Williams Ifejika, posted a video showcasing what appeared to be a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro. The device looked almost identical to Apple’s official design, glossy finish, triple camera setup, and all the visual cues of a high-end model. In his words: “…brand new iPhone XR that was modified to 17 Pro”

However, it was later ’discovered’ that these phones were actually iPhone XR units refurbished and refitted to look like newer models. The internal components; processor, battery, and camera software, remained those of the XR. Only the external casing, display, and design elements were altered to resemble Apple’s latest flagship.

Online sources revealed that Blord’s team allegedly modifies old phones in China and then sells them in Nigeria under the “iPhone 17 Pro” label.

The Price Tag and Why It Raised Eyebrows

Blord reportedly priced these phones between ₦400,000 and ₦450,000, calling them “upgraded iPhones.” For context, a genuine iPhone 17 Pro costs above ₦1.8 million in the Nigerian market, while an original iPhone XR currently sells for around ₦250,000 or less, depending on the condition. That price gap triggered suspicion.

Many Nigerians accused the influencer of taking advantage of people’s desire for high-status gadgets. Others argued that his marketing made it sound like these were actual Apple products, not cosmetic modifications. The phrase “Blord iPhone 17 Pro” quickly started trending online, with countless memes and debates filling social media timelines.

Social Media Explodes: Nigerians React

The backlash began when activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) called out Blord in a viral video, accusing him of “selling fake iPhones to unsuspecting buyers.” VDM claimed the so-called “iPhone 17 Pro” could be sourced from China for about ₦280,000, making Blord’s ₦400k price tag an exaggerated profit on a misleading product.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nigerians shared their thoughts: “Vdm don cast Blord😂 The modified iPhone 17 is 280k and Blord is selling it for 450k”

Blord Responds to the Allegations With Sarcasm

Instead of clearing the air properly, Blord replied in a way that many people saw as pure sarcasm. He posted a picture of himself in a lawyer’s robe, saying, “Nigerians pray for me o! My lawyers are ready… only Sabinus can save me now.”

The tone was clearly not serious, it sounded more like he was making fun of the whole situation than apologising. His post quickly went viral, and while some fans found it funny, others felt he was mocking people who were genuinely upset about the iPhone XR issue.

VDM Enters the Chat, and Gets Exposed

Just when it seemed the drama was cooling down, VDM (VeryDarkMan) decided to add more fuel. He claimed he also travelled to the same China Blord visited and even modified the same type of iPhone XR to prove that Blord was lying.

To make his point, he shared a Chinese contact supposedly responsible for the iPhone modifications. But the story took a wild turn when Blord clapped back, revealing that the phone number VDM posted actually belongs to his own sister, Vivian Otse Vincent.

Screenshots started flying around as Blord accused VDM of using his sister’s number to deceive Nigerians, and many Nigerians have also come confirmed the claim. That revelation turned social media upside down.

Nigerians flooded the comments, calling VDM out for being dishonest and dragging him for trying to twist the story. Some said, “So na family business una dey do?” while others joked that the drama was “more interesting than a Netflix series.”

At that point, the issue had shifted completely, from a phone-selling scandal to a full-blown influencer versus influencer showdown. It became less about the iPhone XR and more about who was actually telling the truth.

Why This Story Matters for Nigerian Phone Buyers

This episode is more than celebrity drama; it’s a wake-up call for Nigerian phone users.

Watch Out for Fake iPhones

The market is flooded with refurbished and fake iPhones, and many buyers fall victim because they rely on appearance rather than verification. To avoid being misled, buyers should take a few precautions:

Always check your iPhone’s IMEI number on Apple’s official website to confirm its authenticity.

Be cautious of “upgraded” models that claim to look like new releases at suspiciously low prices.

Buy from verified retailers or trusted tech stores, not from social media pages without clear business registration.

Compare specifications — if the phone claims to be a new model but runs on older software, that’s a red flag.

These little checks can save buyers from losing money on fake iPhones or rebranded devices.

Nigerians Keep Falling for “Status Tech”

The Blord iPhone saga also exposes how social pressure and influencer culture shape consumer choices.

In Nigeria, owning the latest iPhone has become a symbol of prestige. Many young people view it as a sign of success or “belonging,” even when the cost is beyond their means. Influencers often fuel this desire by flaunting luxury gadgets and encouraging followers to “upgrade.”