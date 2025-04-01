How different countries celebrate April Fool’s Day

April 1st, also known as April Fool’s Day, is celebrated globally as a day of pranks and jokes.

Different countries have developed their own unique traditions, some dating back centuries. Here’s a look at some of the most surprising and fun April Fool’s Day traditions from around the world.

1. France & Italy – (Poisson d’Avril & Pesce d’Aprile)

In France and Italy, April Fool’s Day is known as Poisson d’Avril (April Fish) and Pesce d’Aprile (April Fish), respectively. They celebrate the day by sticking paper fish on people's backs without them noticing. Once the person realises, the pranksters shout, “Poisson d’Avril!” or “Pesce d’Aprile!”.

But why a fish? This tradition dates back to the 16th century when King Charles IX changed the calendar, and some people celebrated the new year on April 1st. They were mocked and given fake fish as a joke. Even newspapers and TV channels sometimes include fake stories to fool the public.

2. Scotland

Scotland takes April Fool’s Day very seriously. The celebration lasts for two days! April 1st is Hunt the Gowk Day, where a "gowk" (fool) is sent on a wild goose chase with fake errands. April 2nd is Taily Day, dedicated to pranks involving the backside, this is where the "kick me" sign originated!

3. India

In India, April Fool’s Day is a popular event, especially among young people and media outlets. Asides friends and family playing harmless pranks on each other, Bollywood stars and influencers post fake engagement or breakup news. TV and radio stations sometimes report fake scandals or bizarre celebrity rumours. Since April 1st often falls around Holi, the festival of colors, people sometimes combine both celebrations.

4. Brazil – (Dia da Mentira)

In Brazil, April Fool’s Day is called Dia da Mentira, which literally means "Day of Lies." Newspapers and websites publish fake news headlines. People tell small, harmless lies to trick their friends and family. Even schools and workplaces get in on the fun with practical jokes.

5. Germany

Germans love a good joke, and April Fool’s Day (Erster April) is no exception. Friends, family, and coworkers play small but clever tricks on each other. German newspapers and media sometimes report outlandish fake stories. Unlike in some countries, Germans avoid cruel or embarrassing pranks. Their humour tends to be smart and witty. If you fall for a prank in Germany, expect to hear "April, April!", the German way of saying “April Fool!”.

6. Poland - (Prima Aprilis)

In Poland, April Fool’s Day (Prima Aprilis) is widely celebrated across the country, and almost no one is safe. People play jokes on their friends, family, and even strangers. Even government officials and media organisations sometimes take part in these pranks. Many historical events and declarations made on April 1st turned out to be jokes.

7. Spain & Latin America

Surprisingly, many Spanish-speaking countries don’t celebrate April Fool’s Day on April 1st. Instead, they have Día de los Santos Inocentes (Day of the Holy Innocents) on December 28th. On that day, people play practical jokes and spread fake news. If someone falls for a prank, the prankster says, "Inocente, inocente!" (Innocent one!). Unlike April Fool’s Day, this tradition originally had religious origins but evolved into a day of fun and trickery.

